Siouxland elderly nutrition and school lunch menus

Sioux City Community Schools

Monday: Philly steak with cheese on a hoagie bun, ranch wedges, pickle spear, fruit cocktail, milk

Tuesday: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes & gravy, baby carrots/dip, bread/margarine, peaches, milk

Wednesday: Chili, dinner salad/cauliflower, mandarin oranges, cornbread/honey butter, crackers, milk

Thursday: NO SCHOOL DISTRICT WIDE HAPPY THANKSGIVING

Friday: NO SCHOOL DISTRICT WIDE THANKSGIVING BREAK

South Sioux City Senior Center

1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.

Daily meals, served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal. For more information, call 402-494-1500.

Every second and fourth Monday of the month will be an evening meal and dance instead of a midday meal. Suggested contribution for those days is $6.

Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.

This week's menu:

Monday: Open faced turkey on Texas toast, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, strawberries (evening meal)

Tuesday: Chili, cheese slice, lettuce salad, strawberries

Wednesday: Fish sandwich, au gratin potatoes, mixed vegetables, peaches

Thursday: CLOSED FOR THE THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY

Friday: CLOSED FOR THE THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY

