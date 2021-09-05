Siouxland elderly nutrition and school lunch menus

Sioux City Community Schools
Monday: NO SCHOOL LABOR DAY
Tuesday: Chicken patty/bun, black bean salsa/chips, fresh pineapple, corn, milk
Wednesday: Corn dog, ranch fries, celery sticks/peanut butter, pears, milk
Thursday: Spaghetti with meatballs, Colby jack cheese stick, dinner salad/tomatoes, bread/margarine, grapes, milk
Friday: 4x6 cheese pizza (K-5), Big Daddy cheese pizza (6-12), dinner salad/tomatoes, f. fr. chocolate pudding, fruit cocktail, milk
South Sioux City Senior Center
1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.
Daily meals, served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal. For more information, call 402-494-1500.
Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.
This week's menu:
Monday: CLOSED FOR LABOR DAY
Tuesday: Cowboy beans, sweet potatoes, lettuce salad, mandarin oranges, Watergate salad
Wednesday: Scallop potatoes & ham, peas, peaches
Thursday: Baked chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, cranberry salad
Friday: Fish sandwich, au gratin potatoes, mixed vegetables, pineapple