Siouxland elderly nutrition and school lunch menus

Sioux City Community Schools

Monday: NO SCHOOL LABOR DAY

Tuesday: Chicken patty/bun, black bean salsa/chips, fresh pineapple, corn, milk

Wednesday: Corn dog, ranch fries, celery sticks/peanut butter, pears, milk

Thursday: Spaghetti with meatballs, Colby jack cheese stick, dinner salad/tomatoes, bread/margarine, grapes, milk

Friday: 4x6 cheese pizza (K-5), Big Daddy cheese pizza (6-12), dinner salad/tomatoes, f. fr. chocolate pudding, fruit cocktail, milk

South Sioux City Senior Center

1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.

Daily meals, served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal. For more information, call 402-494-1500.