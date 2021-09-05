 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Siouxland elderly nutrition and school lunch menus
0 Comments
Siouxland elderly nutrition and school lunch menus

Siouxland elderly nutrition and school lunch menus

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
School lunch

Students eat lunch at Irving Elementary School in this 2014 file photo.

 Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal

Sioux City Community Schools

Monday: NO SCHOOL LABOR DAY

Tuesday: Chicken patty/bun, black bean salsa/chips, fresh pineapple, corn, milk

Wednesday: Corn dog, ranch fries, celery sticks/peanut butter, pears, milk

Thursday: Spaghetti with meatballs, Colby jack cheese stick, dinner salad/tomatoes, bread/margarine, grapes, milk

Friday: 4x6 cheese pizza (K-5), Big Daddy cheese pizza (6-12), dinner salad/tomatoes, f. fr. chocolate pudding, fruit cocktail, milk

South Sioux City Senior Center

1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.

Daily meals, served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal. For more information, call 402-494-1500.

Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.

This week's menu:

Monday: CLOSED FOR LABOR DAY

Tuesday: Cowboy beans, sweet potatoes, lettuce salad, mandarin oranges, Watergate salad

Wednesday: Scallop potatoes & ham, peas, peaches

Thursday: Baked chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, cranberry salad

Friday: Fish sandwich, au gratin potatoes, mixed vegetables, pineapple

+1 
Menu
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Five of the best exercises for stress relief

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News