Siouxland elderly nutrition and school lunch menus

Sioux City Community Schools
Monday: Chili, carrot sticks/celery/dip, corn bread w honey butter, cheddar goldfish crackers, pineapple tidbits, milk
Tuesday: Chicken cheese quesadilla, salsa, tossed salad/dressing, corn, orange slices (K-8), whole orange (9-12), milk
Wednesday: Cheeseburger/bun, green beans, sliced pickles, peaches, milk
Thursday: Chicken parmesan flatbread w mozzarella cheese/marinara, baby baker potatoes, sliced pickles, fresh sliced apples, milk
Friday: Deep dish cheese pizza, dinner salad/carrots, applesauce, cookie, milk
South Sioux City Senior Center
1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.
Daily meals, served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal. Meals are takeout only. For more information, call 402-494-1500.
Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.
This week's menu:
Monday: Hamburger casserole, ground beef, green beans, mashed potatoes, strawberries
Tuesday: Baked ham, sweet potatoes, cauliflower, cranberry salad
Wednesday: Swiss steak, peppers & onions, stewed tomatoes, applesauce
Thursday: Open-faced turkey on Texas toast, mashed potatoes, gravy, chuck wagon corn, strawberries
Friday: Ham & bean soup, cottage cheese, tomato juice, apricots, corn bread