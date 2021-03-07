 Skip to main content
Siouxland elderly nutrition and school lunch menus
School lunch

Students eat lunch at Irving Elementary School in this 2014 file photo.

 Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal

Sioux City Community Schools

Monday: Chili, carrot sticks/celery/dip, corn bread w honey butter, cheddar goldfish crackers, pineapple tidbits, milk

Tuesday: Chicken cheese quesadilla, salsa, tossed salad/dressing, corn, orange slices (K-8), whole orange (9-12), milk

Wednesday: Cheeseburger/bun, green beans, sliced pickles, peaches, milk

Thursday: Chicken parmesan flatbread w mozzarella cheese/marinara, baby baker potatoes, sliced pickles, fresh sliced apples, milk

Friday: Deep dish cheese pizza, dinner salad/carrots, applesauce, cookie, milk

South Sioux City Senior Center

1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.

Daily meals, served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal. Meals are takeout only. For more information, call 402-494-1500.

Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.

This week's menu:

Monday: Hamburger casserole, ground beef, green beans, mashed potatoes, strawberries

Tuesday: Baked ham, sweet potatoes, cauliflower, cranberry salad

Wednesday: Swiss steak, peppers & onions, stewed tomatoes, applesauce

Thursday: Open-faced turkey on Texas toast, mashed potatoes, gravy, chuck wagon corn, strawberries

Friday: Ham & bean soup, cottage cheese, tomato juice, apricots, corn bread

Menu
