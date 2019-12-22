Siouxland elderly nutrition and school lunch menus

Sioux City Community Schools
Winter Break -- Classes resume Jan. 6
Siouxland Center for Active Generations
Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday at 313 Cook St. For more information, call 712-255-1729.
Weekly classes and programs:
Monday: 1:00 p.m. – (4th Monday) NO Parkinson’s Support Group – Returning JANUARY 27; 8:00 am Scrapbooking; 8:30 am Exercise Plus 50; 9:00 am Mah Jong; 9:00 am Senior Yoga (Tape); 9:30 am Duplicate Bridge Class (Intermediate); 9:30 am Tap; 9:30 am Wii Bowling; 10:00 am Knitting & Crocheting; 10:00 am Tai Chi (Advanced); 11:00 am Tai Chi Fans (Beginning); 11:30 am-12:30 pm Lunch; 12:30 pm ACBL Duplicate Bridge Game; 12:30 pm Movie “Christmas Under Wraps”; 1:00 pm Mah Jong; 1:00 pm Pinochle; 1:00 pm Woodcarving; 2:30 pm Walking off the Pounds; 3:00 pm Get Fit With Lee
Tuesday: CLOSING AT 2:00 P.M. TODAY; 8:30 am Penny Bingo; 8:30 am Enhance Fitness w/YMCA-CANCELLED; 9:00 am Yoga with Amanda; 9:30 am Painting Class; 10:00 am Creative Writing; 10:30 am Tai Chi Class - (Beginning); 11:00 am Corn Hole; 11:30 am-12:30 pm Cafeteria Closed; 12:30 pm Penny Bingo; 12:30 pm Pitch; 12:30 pm Tap; 1:00 pm Mexican Train; 1:00 pm Painting Class; CLOSING AT 2:00 P.M. TODAY
Wednesday: Closed for Christmas
Thursday: Closed for Christmas
Friday: 8:30 am Enhance Fitness w/YMCA-CANCELLED; 9:00 am Mixed Media Art Class/Vivian Miller; 9:30 am Wii Bowling; 9:30 am Get Fit With Lee; 10:00–11:30 am Blood Pressures; 10:00 am Chair Yoga with Kaye; 11:00-12:00 pm Karaoke; 11:30 am-12:30 pm Cafeteria Closed; 12:00 pm Open Bridge Group; 12:30 pm Open Craft Time; 12:30 pm Pinochle; 1:00 pm 500; 1:00 NO DANCE
This week's menu:
Monday: Chicken fried chicken, mashed potatoes & gravy, vegetable, dessert
Tuesday: Cafeteria closed; coffee shop open
Wednesday: Closed for Christmas
Thursday: Closed for Christmas
Friday: Cafeteria closed; coffee shop open
Elderly Nutrition Program
Persons 60 years of age and older and their spouses may participate in the elderly nutrition program in Siouxland. In Sioux City, meals are served Monday-Friday at Riverside Gardens’ Community Room, 715 Bruner Ave., Monday through Friday at Fairmount Park, 210 S. Fairmount St.
A suggested contribution of $3.75-$6.50/meal or what each person can afford without causing a financial hardship.
Reservations are required a day in advance by calling the Connections Area Agency on Aging nutrition office at 800-432-9209 ext. 8225 or for more information about other available meal sites.
Monday: Beef tips, noodles, green peas, glazed baby carrots, dinner roll, fresh fruit, coffee, milk, margarine
Tuesday: Closed for holiday
Wednesday: Closed for holiday
Thursday: Pork loin, supreme sauce, mashed red potatoes, Brussels sprouts, dinner roll, spice cake, coffee, milk, margarine
Friday: Baked chicken breast, savory apricot sauce, cheesy whipped potatoes, diced beets, wheat roll, strawberry shortcake cookie, coffee, milk, margarine
South Sioux City Senior Center
1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.
Monthly events: Card Club, every Friday at 10 a.m. Pool every day, with pool tournaments the second and fourth Tuesday of each month and in-house tournaments the first and third Tuesday. Friday Nite Jam Session every Friday night at 7 p.m.
Daily meals, served from noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except an evening meal Monday. All meals served with bread, butter, margarine and milk. Preregistration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal for persons 60 and over; $6 for persons under 60; all carry-outs $6; and all evening meals $5. For more information, call 402-494-1500.
Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.
This week's menu:
Monday: Hot beef sandwich, mashed potatoes, gravy, carrots, fruit salad
Tuesday: Closed for holiday
Wednesday: Closed for holiday
Thursday: Beef enchiladas, refried beans, Spanish rice, lettuce, baked apples
Friday: Irish stew, creamy garlic potatoes, cabbage wedges, mandarin oranges