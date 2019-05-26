Sioux City Community Schools
Monday: No school. Memorial Day.
Tuesday: Cherry blossom chicken stir fry, fried rice, bread/margarine, dinner salad/carrots, applesauce, milk
Wednesday: Multi cheese french bread, dinner salad/cucumbers, apples/grapes, milk
Thursday: Last Day of School. Hotdog/bun, tri-tators, baked beans, fruit cocktail, milk
Siouxland Center for Active Generations
Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday at 313 Cook St. For more information, call 712-255-1729.
Weekly classes and programs:
Monday: Center is Closed. Happy Memorial Day.
Tuesday: 8:30 a.m. Penny Bingo, Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Senior Yoga; 9:30 a.m. Painting Class; 10 a.m. Creative Writing; 10:45 a.m. Beginning Tai Chi Class; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12:30 p.m. Penny Bingo, Pitch; 1 p.m. Tap Class, Mexican Train, Painting Class; 2 p.m. Ping Pong; 3 p.m. Politics with Pat; 4 p.m. Balance w/Courtney; 5 p.m. Exercise w/Courtney.
Wednesday: 8:30 a.m. Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Yoga w/ Dixie, Open Novice Dup. Bridge Game, Chess; 9:30 a.m. Painting Class; 10 a.m. Sexy & Fit after 40; 10:30 a.m. Talk Show "Q&A w/ Counsel Member Rhonda Capron" Open Jam Session; 11 a.m. Jazzericse; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12 p.m. Choreographed Ballroom; 12:30 p.m. ACBL Duplicate Bridge; 1 p.m. Quilting with Love, Phase 10, Coloring Corner, 500; 2:30 p.m. Walking Off Pounds; 3 p.m. Fitness w./Kelly; 5 p.m. Belly Dancing Class.
Thursday: 8:30 a.m. Penny Bingo; 9 a.m. Yoga, Interm. Line Dance; 9:30 a.m. Beginner/Interm. Bridge; 10 a.m. Beginner Line Dance, Men's Club, Women's Club; 11 a.m. Balance Class, Beginner German, Advanced Line Dance; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12:30 p.m. Canasta, Penny Bingo, ACBL Duplicate Bridge; 1 p.m. Men's & Women's Social Group, Inter. Line Dance, Cribbage, Woodcarving; 2 p.m. Ping Pong; 4 p.m. Zumba w/Courtney; 5 p.m. Exercise w/Courtney; 6 p.m. Yoga/Meditation w/Courtney.
Friday: 8:30 a.m. Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Mixed Media Art Class/Vivian Miller; 9:30 a.m. Wii Bowling, Get Fit w/Lee, Women's Pool Shooting Class; 10 a.m. Blood Pressures, Chair Yoga; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12 p.m. Beginner Tap, Open Bridge Group; 12:30 p.m. Open Craft Time; 1 p.m. 500, Friday Dance.
This week's menu:
Monday: Closed. Memorial Day.
Tuesday: Baked ham, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert
Wednesday: Goulash, garlic bread, dessert
Thursday: Hot pork sandwich, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert
Friday: Chicken Alfredo, dessert
Elderly Nutrition Program
Persons 60 years of age and older and their spouses may participate in the elderly nutrition program in Siouxland. In Sioux City, meals are served Monday-Friday at Riverside Gardens’ Community Room, 715 Bruner Ave., Monday through Friday at Fairmount Park, 210 S. Fairmount St.
A suggested contribution of $3.75-$6.50/meal or what each person can afford without causing a financial hardship.
Reservations are required a day in advance by calling the Connections Area Agency on Aging nutrition office at 800-432-9209 ext. 8225 or for more information about other available meal sites.
Monday: Closed. Memorial Day.
Tuesday: Liver and onions or beef with onion gravy, whipped potatoes, green beans, wheat roll, oatmeal cookie, coffee, milk, margarine
Wednesday: Scalloped chicken casserole, mixed vegetables, mixed green salad, wheat bread, pineapple tidbits, coffee, milk, ranch dressing
Thursday: Taco meat, lettuce/tomato, shredded cheese, Mexican rice, mixed beans, tortilla chips, fresh seasonal fruit, coffee, milk, taco sauce, sour cream
Friday: Beef & noodle casserole, green peas, sliced carrots, multi grain bread, sliced pears, coffee, milk, margarine
South Sioux City Senior Center
1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.
Monthly events, Card Club, every Friday at 10 a.m.. Pool every day, with pool tournaments the second and fourth Tuesday of each month and in-house tournaments the first and third Tuesday. Friday Nite Jam Session every Friday night at 7 p.m.
Daily meals, served from noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal for persons 60 and over; $6 for persons under 60; all carry-outs $6 and all evening meals, $5. For more information, call 402-494-1500.
Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.
This week's menu:
Monday: Closed. Memorial Day
Tuesday: Grilled chili cheese hotdog, baked mac & cheese, carrots/celery sticks, pears
Wednesday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes/gravy, stewed tomatoes, pineapple
Thursday: Spaghetti/meatballs, lettuce salad, green beans, mandarin oranges, garlic bread
Friday: Fish sandwich, steak fries, coleslaw, peaches