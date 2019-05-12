Sioux City Community Schools
Monday: Country fried steak/bun, carrots/celery sticks/dip, pear, rice krispy treat, milk
Tuesday: Grilled chicken/bun, tossed salad/dressing, black bean salsa/chips, mixed fruit, milk
Wednesday: Pizza burger/cheese/bun, mozzarella cheese/marinara, sliced pickles, peaches, ranch wedges, milk
Thursday: Pepperoni pizza pocket, dinner salad/carrots, pears, baked beans, milk
Friday: Chili crispito/cheese. black bean salsa/chips, tossed salad/dressing, peaches, milk
Siouxland Center for Active Generations
Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday at 313 Cook St. For more information, call 712-255-1729.
Weekly classes and programs:
Monday: 8 a.m. Scrapbooking; 8:30 a.m. Yoga w/Amanda, Exercise Plus 50; 9 a.m. Mah Jong; 9:30 a.m. Tap Class, Wii Bowling, Interm. Duplicate Bridge Class, Grief Support; 10 a.m. Knitting & Crocheting; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12:30 p.m. ACBL Duplicate Bridge; 1 p.m. Jazzercise, Mah Jong, Pinochle, Woodcarving, Birthday Party; 2 p.m. Walking Off Pounds; 3 p.m. Get Fit w/Lee.
Tuesday: 8:30 a.m. Penny Bingo, Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Senior Yoga; 9:30 a.m. Painting Class; 10 a.m. Creative Writing; 10:45 a.m. Beginning Tai Chi Class; 11:30 a.m. Sanford's Women Free Lunch & Learn; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12:30 p.m. Penny Bingo, Pitch; 1 p.m. Tap Class, Mexican Train, Painting Class; 2 p.m. Ping Pong; 3 p.m. Politics with Pat; 4 p.m. Balance w/Courtney; 5 p.m. Exercise w/Courtney.
Wednesday: 8:30 a.m. Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Yoga w/ Dixie, Open Novice Dup. Bridge Game, Chess; 9:30 a.m. Painting Class; 10 a.m. Sexy & Fit after 40; 10:30 a.m. Open Jam Session; 11 a.m. Jazzericse; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12 p.m. Choreographed Ballroom; 12:30 p.m. ACBL Duplicate Bridge; 1 p.m. Phase 10, Coloring Corner, 500; 2:30 p.m. Walking Off Pounds; 3 p.m. Fitness w./Kelly; 5 p.m. Belly Dancing Class.
Thursday: 8:30 a.m. Penny Bingo; 9 a.m. Yoga, Interm. Line Dance; 9:30 a.m. Interm. Bridge; 10 a.m. Beginner Line Dance, Men's Club, Women's Club; 11 a.m. Balance Class, Beginner German, Advanced Line Dance; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12:30 p.m. Canasta, Penny Bingo, ACBL Duplicate Bridge; 1 p.m. Men's & Women's Social Group, Inter. 2 Line Dance, Cribbage, Woodcarving, Open Door Time w/Pat; 2 p.m. Ping Pong; 4 p.m. Zumba w/Courtney; 5 p.m. Exercise w/Courtney; 6 p.m. Yoga/Meditation w/Courtney.
Friday: 8:30 a.m. Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Mixed Media Art Class/Vivian Miller; 9:30 a.m. Wii Bowling, Get Fit w/Lee, Women's Pool Shooting Class; 10 a.m. Blood Pressures, Chair Yoga; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Shredtastic; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12 p.m. Beginner Tap, Open Bridge Group; 12:30 p.m. Open Craft Time; 1 p.m. 500, Friday Dance.
This week's menu:
Monday: Pork loin, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert
Tuesday: Swiss steak, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert
Wednesday: Baked ham, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert
Thursday: Hamburger steak, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert
Friday: BBQ beef sandwich, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert
Elderly Nutrition Program
Persons 60 years of age and older and their spouses may participate in the elderly nutrition program in Siouxland. In Sioux City, meals are served Monday-Friday at Riverside Gardens’ Community Room, 715 Bruner Ave., Monday through Friday at Fairmount Park, 210 S. Fairmount St.
A suggested contribution of $3.75-$6.50/meal or what each person can afford without causing a financial hardship.
Reservations are required a day in advance by calling the Connections Area Agency on Aging nutrition office at 800-432-9209 ext. 8225 or for more information about other available meal sites.
Monday: Chicken supreme, whole kernel corn, zucchini/tomatoes, multi-grain bread, ambrosia pudding, coffee, milk, margarine
Tuesday: Salisbury beef, baked potato, spinach, multi-grain bread, strawberry applesauce, coffee, milk, margarine, sour cream
Wednesday: Chicken salad, lettuce/tomato, potato salad, wheat hamburger bun, peaches, coffee, milk
Thursday: Pork roast, brown gravy, whipped potatoes, sliced carrots, wheat roll, sugar cookie, coffee, milk, margarine
Friday: Beef spaghetti casserole, seasoned green beans, mixed green salad, wheat bread, sliced pears, coffee, milk, Italian salad dressing
South Sioux City Senior Center
1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.
Monthly events, Card Club, every Friday at 10 a.m.. Pool every day, with pool tournaments the second and fourth Tuesday of each month and in-house tournaments the first and third Tuesday. Friday Nite Jam Session every Friday night at 7 p.m.
Daily meals, served from noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal for persons 60 and over; $6 for persons under 60; all carry-outs $6 and all evening meals, $5. For more information, call 402-494-1500.
Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.
This week's menu:
Monday: Brats, stewed tomatoes, macaroni/cheese, baked beans, fruit cocktail
Tuesday: Taverns, potato salad, 3 bean salad, peaches
Wednesday: Pork chop, mashed potatoes/gravy, glazed carrots, pineapple
Thursday: Open faced turkey/Texas toast, mashed potatoes/gravy, corn, cranberry sauce
Friday Jam Dinner: Tacos, Spanish rice, refried beans, tomato juice, pears