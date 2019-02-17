Sioux City Community Schools
Monday: Honey stung chicken, baked beans, pickle spears, pineapple tidbits, bread/margarine, milk
Tuesday: Goulash, string cheese stick, dinner salad/tomatoes, bread/margarine, mandarin oranges, milk
Wednesday: Chicken noodle soup, carrot/celery sticks/peanut butter, pears, cinnamon roll, pretzel gold fish crackers, milk
Thursday: Nacho bites, dinner salad/dressing, refried beans, salsa, applesauce, milk
Friday: Pizza burger/bun, mozzarella cheese/marinara, ranch wedges, peaches, sliced pickles, milk
Siouxland Center for Active Generations
Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday at 313 Cook St. For more information, call 712-255-1729.
Weekly classes and programs:
Monday: 8 a.m. Scrapbooking; 8:30 a.m. Yoga w/Amanda, Exercise Plus 50; 9:30 a.m. Wii Bowling, Tap Class; 9:45 a.m. Interm. Duplicate Bridge Class, Interm. Tai Chi Class; 10 a.m. Knitting & Crocheting; 11 a.m. American Mah Jong; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12 p.m. ACBL Duplicate Bridge; 12:30 p.m. Movie; 1 p.m. Jazzercise, Pinochle, Woodcarving; 2 p.m. Walking Off Pounds; 2:30 p.m. Fitness w/Kelly.
Tuesday: 8 a.m. Penny Bingo; 8:30 a.m. Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Senior Yoga; 9:30 a.m. Painting Class; 10 a.m. Creative Writing; 10:45 a.m. Beginning Tai Chi Class; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12:30 p.m. Penny Bingo, Pitch; 1 p.m. Tap Class, Mexican Train, Painting Class; 2 p.m. Ping Pong; 3 p.m. Politics with Pat; 4 p.m. Alzheimer's Support Group; 4-? p.m. Cards/Board Games, Balance w/Courtney; 5 p.m. Exercise w/Courtney; 6 p.m. Yoga/Meditation w/Courtney; 6-8 p.m. Women to the Rescue.
Wednesday: 8:30 a.m. Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Yoga w/ Dixie, Open Novice Dup. Bridge Game, Chess; 9:30 a.m. Painting Class; 10 a.m. Sexy & Fit after 40; 10:30 a.m. Talk Show "Anna from Floyd Place - Train Your Brain & Brain Healthy Blueberry Smoothies," Open Jam Session; 11 a.m. Jazzericse; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12 p.m. Choreographed Ballroom; 1 p.m. Phase 10, Coloring Corner, 500, ACBL Duplicate Bridge; 2:30 p.m. Walking Off Pounds; 3 p.m. Fitness w./Kelly; 4 p.m.-? Card/Board Games; Belly Dancing Class.
Thursday: 8 a.m. Penny Bingo; 9 a.m. Yoga, Medium/Beginner Line Dance; 9:45 a.m. Beginning Bridge/Advanced Bridge; 10 a.m. Beginner Line Dance, Walking Off Pounds, Men's Club, Women's Club; 11 a.m. Balance Class, Beginner German, Advanced Line Dance; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12:30 p.m. Canasta, Penny Bingo, Woodcarving, ACBL Duplicate Bridge; 1 p.m. Men's & Women's Social Group, Inter. Line Dance, Cribbage; 2 p.m. Ping Pong; 4-? p.m. Card/Board Games, Zumba w/Courtney; 5 p.m. Exercise w-Courtney.
Friday: 8:30 a.m. Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Mixed Media Art Class/Vivian Miller; 9:30 a.m. Wii Bowling, Get Fit w/Lee, Women's Pool Shooting Class; 10 a.m. Blood Pressures, Chair Yoga; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12 p.m. Beginner Tap, Open Bridge Group; 12:30 p.m. Open Craft Time; 1 p.m. 500, Friday Dance.
This week's menu:
Monday: Hot beef sandwich, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert
Tuesday: Baked chicken hindquarter, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert
Wednesday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert
Thursday: Parmesan chicken breast, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert
Friday: Tavern, french fries, dessert
Elderly Nutrition Program
Persons 60 years of age and older and their spouses may participate in the elderly nutrition program in Siouxland. In Sioux City, meals are served Monday-Friday at Riverside Gardens’ Community Room, 715 Bruner Ave., Monday through Friday at Fairmount Park, 210 S. Fairmount St.
A suggested contribution of $3.75-$6.50/meal or what each person can afford without causing a financial hardship.
Reservations are required a day in advance by calling the Connections Area Agency on Aging nutrition office at 279-6900 ext. 8226 or for more information about other available meal sites.
Monday: Closed
Tuesday: Turkey breast, turkey gravy, sweet potato casserole, green peas, wheat roll, mandarin oranges, coffee, milk, margarine
Wednesday: Cheese omelet, roasted diced potatoes, hot apples/raisins, cinnamon roll, orange juice, coffee, milk, margarine
Thursday: Beef goulash, mixed beans, wheat bread, fruit cocktail, coffee, milk
Friday: Tomato basil chicken, baked potato, mixed vegetables, wheat roll, chocolate chip brownie, coffee, milk, margarine, sour cream
South Sioux City Senior Center
1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.
Monthly events, Card Club, every Friday at 10 a.m.. Pool every day, with pool tournaments the second and fourth Tuesday of each month and in-house tournaments the first and third Tuesday. Friday Nite Jam Session every Friday night at 7 p.m.
Daily meals, served from noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal for persons 60 and over; $6 for persons under 60; all carry-outs and all evening meals, $6. For more information, call 402-494-1500.
Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.
This week's menu:
Monday: Pork fritter, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, pineapple
Tuesday: Ham and cheese chowder, pickled beets, tropical fruit, lettuce salad
Wednesday: Hot beef sandwich, mashed potatoes, gravy, cream peas, fruit salad
Thursday: Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, gravy, baby carrots, apricots
Friday: Beef burrito, Spanish rice, refried beans, shredded lettuce/cheese, baked apples