Siouxland elderly nutrition and school lunch menus

Sioux City Community Schools

Monday: NO SCHOOL SPRING BREAK

Tuesday: Creamed Turkey over biscuit, carrot/celery sticks/dip, applesauce, milk

Wednesday: Chili soup with crackers, broccoli/cauliflower/dip, peaches, whole grain cinnamon roll, milk

Thursday: BBQ rib/bun, BBQ sauce, dinner salad/carrots, fruit cocktail, milk

Friday: Fiestada pizza with salsa, tossed salad/dressing, refried beans, sliced fresh oranges, milk

South Sioux City Senior Center

1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.

Daily meals, served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal. For more information, call 402-494-1500.

Every second and fourth Monday of the month will be an evening meal and dance instead of a midday meal. Suggested contribution for those days is $6.

Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.

This week's menu:

Monday: Sausage & potatoes, broccoli, glazed carrots, pineapple

Tuesday: Chicken pot pie, mashed potatoes, gravy, apricots

Wednesday: Lasagna, corn, green beans, fruit cocktail

Thursday: Swiss steak, peppers & onions, stewed tomatoes, applesauce

Friday: Fish sandwich, au gratin potatoes, mixed vegetables, peaches

