School lunch

Students eat lunch at Irving Elementary School.

 Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal

Sioux City Community Schools

Monday: Oven baked fried drumstick, ranch wedges, fresh sliced apples, dinner roll/margarine, grape tomatoes/dip, milk

Tuesday: Beef dippers, corn, biscuit/jelly, black bean salsa/chips, pineapple tidbits, milk

Wednesday: Spaghetti/meatballs/sauce, string cheese stick, assort veggie/dip, bread/margarine, strawberries, milk

Thursday: Salisbury steak/glaze, mashed potatoes/gravy, baby carrots/dip, dinner roll/margarine. apricots, milk

Friday: 4x6 cheese pizza (K-5) Big daddy cheese pizza (6-12), dinner salad/tomatoes, fruit cocktail, chocolate pudding, milk

Siouxland Center for Active Generations

Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday at 313 Cook St. For more information, call 712-255-1729.

Weekly classes and programs:

Monday: 8 a.m. Scrapbooking; 8:30 a.m. Yoga w/Amanda, Exercise Plus 50; 9 a.m. Mah Jong; 9:30 a.m. Wii Bowling, Tap Class, Interm. Duplicate Bridge Class; 10 a.m. Knitting & Crocheting; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12:30 p.m. Movie, ACBL Duplicate Bridge; 1 p.m. Jazzercise, Mah Jong, Pinochle, Woodcarving; 2:30 p.m. Walking Off Pounds; 3 p.m. Get Fit w/Lee.

Tuesday: 8:30 a.m. Penny Bingo, Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Senior Yoga; 9:30 a.m. Painting Class; 10 a.m. Creative Writing; 10:45 a.m. Beginning Tai Chi Class; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12:30 p.m. Penny Bingo, Pitch; 1 p.m. Tap Class, Mexican Train, Painting Class; 2 p.m. Ping Pong; 3 p.m. Politics with Pat; 4 p.m. Balance w/Courtney; 5 p.m. Exercise w/Courtney.

Wednesday: 8:30 a.m. Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Yoga w/ Dixie, Open Novice Dup. Bridge Game, Chess; 9:30 a.m. Painting Class; 10 a.m. Sexy & Fit after 40; 10:30 a.m. Talk Show "A Guide to Estate Planning w/ Colby Lessman" Open Jam Session; 11 a.m. Jazzericse; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12 p.m. Choreographed Ballroom; 12:30 p.m. ACBL Duplicate Bridge; 1 p.m. Phase 10, Coloring Corner, 500, Genealogy Class, Paint Pouring with Partner Medical; 2:30 p.m. Walking Off Pounds; 3 p.m. Fitness w/Kelly; 5 p.m. Belly Dancing Class.

Thursday: 8:30 a.m. Penny Bingo; 9 a.m. Yoga, Interm. Line Dance; 9:30 p.m. Beginner/Interm. Bridge; 10 a.m. Beginner Line Dance, Men's Club, Women's Club; 11 a.m. Balance Class, Beginner German, Advanced Line Dance; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12:30 p.m. Canasta, Penny Bingo, ACBL Duplicate Bridge; 1 p.m. Men's & Women's Social Group, Inter. 2 Line Dance, Cribbage, Woodcarving, Open Door Time w/Pat; 2 p.m. Ping Pong; 4 p.m. Zumba w/Courtney; 5 p.m. Exercise w/Courtney; 6 p.m. Yoga/Meditation w/Courtney.

Friday: 8:30 a.m. Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Mixed Media Art Class/Vivian Miller; 9:30 a.m. Wii Bowling, Get Fit w/Lee, Women's Pool Shooting Class; 10 a.m. Blood Pressures, Chair Yoga; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12 p.m. Beginner Tap, Open Bridge Group; 12:30 p.m. Open Craft Time; 1 p.m. 500, Friday Dance.

This week's menu: In May, $2 Biscuits and Gravy on Wednesdays only. Serving from 8 to 10 a.m.

Monday: Hot pork sandwich, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert

Tuesday: Roast beef, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert

Wednesday: Chicken hindquarters, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert

Thursday: Chicken fried chicken, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert

Friday: Spaghetti, garlic bread, dessert

Elderly Nutrition Program

Persons 60 years of age and older and their spouses may participate in the elderly nutrition program in Siouxland. In Sioux City, meals are served Monday-Friday at Riverside Gardens’ Community Room, 715 Bruner Ave., Monday through Friday at Fairmount Park, 210 S. Fairmount St.

A suggested contribution of $3.75-$6.50/meal or what each person can afford without causing a financial hardship.

Reservations are required a day in advance by calling the Connections Area Agency on Aging nutrition office at 800-432-9209 ext. 8225 or for more information about other available meal sites.

Monday: Roast beef, brown gravy, whipped potatoes, green peas, wheat roll, birthday cake, coffee, milk, margarine

Tuesday: Sausage/onions/peppers, roasted sweet potatoes, broccoli, multi-grain bread, apricots, coffee, milk, margarine

Wednesday: Hamburger patty, lettuce/tomato, mixed cabbage/carrots, baked beans, wheat hamburger bun, carnival cookie, coffee, milk, ketchup, mustard

Thursday: Baked chicken breast, savory apricot sauce, baked sweet potato, Italian vegetable blend, dinner roll, fresh seasonal fruit, coffee, milk, margarine

Friday: Glazed ham, scalloped potatoes, glazed baby carrots, wheat roll, strawberry shortcake, coffee, milk, margarine

South Sioux City Senior Center

1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.

Monthly events, Card Club, every Friday at 10 a.m.. Pool every day, with pool tournaments the second and fourth Tuesday of each month and in-house tournaments the first and third Tuesday. Friday Nite Jam Session every Friday night at 7 p.m.

Daily meals, served from noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal for persons 60 and over; $6 for persons under 60; all carry-outs $6 and all evening meals, $5. For more information, call 402-494-1500.

Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.

This week's menu:

Monday Evening Meal: Baked chicken, mashed potatoes/gravy, corn, ambrosia salad

Tuesday: Hamburger, steak fries, coleslaw, peaches

Wednesday: Ham and cheese chowder, pickled beets, tropical fruit, lettuce salad

Thursday: Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes/gravy, cauliflower, fruit salad

Friday: Chicken strips, scallop potatoes, broccoli, pears

