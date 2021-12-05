Siouxland elderly nutrition and school lunch menus

Sioux City Community Schools
Monday: Pork parmesan flatbread with mozzarella cheese/marinara, dinner salad/tomatoes, sliced oranges (K-8), whole orange (9-12), milk
Tuesday: Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, celery sticks/dip, bread/margarine, applesauce, milk
Wednesday: Chicken fajita wrap, lettuce/pico/shredded cheese, refried beans, salsa, sliced apples, milk
Thursday: Goulash, dinner salad/tomatoes, string cheese stick, bread/margarine, mandarin oranges, milk
Friday: Tavern on a bun, baked beans, sliced pickles, Christmas cookie, pears, milk
South Sioux City Senior Center
1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.
People are also reading…
Daily meals, served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal. For more information, call 402-494-1500.
Every second and fourth Monday of the month will be an evening meal and dance instead of a midday meal. Suggested contribution for those days is $6.
Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.
This week's menu:
Monday: Chicken patty sandwich, augratin, mixed vegetables, peaches
Tuesday: Pork chop, mashed potatoes, gravy, brussel sprouts, fruit salad, strawberries
Wednesday: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, country gravy, green beans, fruit cocktail
Thursday: Hamburger, steak fries, coleslaw, pears
Friday: Scallop potatoes & ham, peas, peaches