Siouxland elderly nutrition and school lunch menus

Sioux City Community Schools

Monday: Pork parmesan flatbread with mozzarella cheese/marinara, dinner salad/tomatoes, sliced oranges (K-8), whole orange (9-12), milk

Tuesday: Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, celery sticks/dip, bread/margarine, applesauce, milk

Wednesday: Chicken fajita wrap, lettuce/pico/shredded cheese, refried beans, salsa, sliced apples, milk

Thursday: Goulash, dinner salad/tomatoes, string cheese stick, bread/margarine, mandarin oranges, milk

Friday: Tavern on a bun, baked beans, sliced pickles, Christmas cookie, pears, milk

South Sioux City Senior Center

1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.

Daily meals, served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal. For more information, call 402-494-1500.

Every second and fourth Monday of the month will be an evening meal and dance instead of a midday meal. Suggested contribution for those days is $6.

Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.

This week's menu:

Monday: Chicken patty sandwich, augratin, mixed vegetables, peaches

Tuesday: Pork chop, mashed potatoes, gravy, brussel sprouts, fruit salad, strawberries

Wednesday: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, country gravy, green beans, fruit cocktail

Thursday: Hamburger, steak fries, coleslaw, pears

Friday: Scallop potatoes & ham, peas, peaches

