Sioux City Community Schools
Monday: Labor Day
Tuesday: Teriyaki chicken stir fry over fried rice, celery sticks/dip, roll/margarine, peaches, milk
Wednesday: Chili cheese dog/bun, lattice fries, pickle spear, applesauce, milk
Thursday: Pork Parmesan flatbread, dinner salad/tomatoes, sliced oranges, milk
Friday: Tavern/bun, sliced pickles, baked beans, cookie, pears, milk
Siouxland Center for Active Generations
Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday at 313 Cook St. For more information, call 712-255-1729.
Weekly classes and programs:
Monday: Closed for Labor Day
Tuesday: 8:30 a.m. Penny Bingo, Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Senior Yoga; 9:30 a.m. Painting Class; 10 a.m. Creative Writing; 10:45 a.m. Beginning Tai Chi Class; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12:30 p.m. Penny Bingo, Pitch, Tap; 1 p.m. Mexican Train, Painting Class; 2 p.m. Ping Pong; 3 p.m. Politics with Pat, Cooking w/Shelby; 4 p.m. Balance w/Courtney; 5 p.m. Exercise w/Courtney.
Wednesday: 8:30 a.m. Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Yoga w/ Dixie, Open Novice Dup. Bridge Game, Chess; 9:30 a.m. Painting Class; 10 a.m. Chorus, Sexy & Fit after 40; 10:30 a.m. Talk Show "Living in America", Open Jam Session; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12 p.m. Choreographed Ballroom; 12:30 p.m. ACBL Duplicate Bridge; 1 p.m. Phase 10, Coloring Corner, 500; 2:30 p.m. Walking Off Pounds; 3 p.m. Fitness w./Kelly; 5 p.m. Belly Dancing Class.
Thursday: 8:30 a.m. Penny Bingo; 9 a.m. Yoga, Interm. Line Dance; 9:30 a.m. Beginner/Interm. Bridge; 10 a.m. Beginner Line Dance; 11 a.m. Advanced Line Dance, Corn Hole; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12:30 p.m. Canasta, Penny Bingo, ACBL Duplicate Bridge; 1 p.m. Men's & Women's Social Group, Inter. 2 Line Dance, Cribbage, Woodcarving, Open Door Time w/Pat; 2 p.m. Ping Pong; 4 p.m. Zumba w/Courtney; 5 p.m. Exercise w/Courtney.
Friday: 8:30 a.m. Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Mixed Media Art Class/Vivian Miller; 9:30 a.m. Wii Bowling, Get Fit w/Lee, Women's Pool Shooting Class; 10 a.m. Blood Pressures, Chair Yoga; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12 p.m. Open Bridge Group; 12:30 p.m. Open Craft Time; 1 p.m. 500, Friday Dance.
This week's menu:
Monday: Labor Day
Tuesday: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert
Wednesday: Hot beef sandwich, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert
Thursday: Chicken breast, rice, vegetable, dessert
Friday: Spaghetti/meat, garlic bread, dessert
Elderly Nutrition Program
Persons 60 years of age and older and their spouses may participate in the elderly nutrition program in Siouxland. In Sioux City, meals are served Monday-Friday at Riverside Gardens’ Community Room, 715 Bruner Ave., Monday through Friday at Fairmount Park, 210 S. Fairmount St.
A suggested contribution of $3.75-$6.50/meal or what each person can afford without causing a financial hardship.
Reservations are required a day in advance by calling the Connections Area Agency on Aging nutrition office at 800-432-9209 ext. 8225 or for more information about other available meal sites.
Monday: Labor Day
Tuesday: Swiss steak, mashed red potatoes, seasoned green beans, wheat bread, spice cake, coffee, milk, margarine
Wednesday: BBQ rib patty, pickle spears, red onion, whole kernel corn, coleslaw, hot dog bun, peach cobbler, coffee, milk
Thursday: Savory apricot chicken, baked sweet potato, green peas/mushrooms, multi grain bread, fresh seasonal fruit, coffee, milk, margarine
Friday: Country fried steak, country gravy, whipped potatoes, green beans, wheat bread, apricot halves, coffee, milk, margarine
South Sioux City Senior Center
1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.
Monthly events, Card Club, every Friday at 10 a.m.. Pool every day, with pool tournaments the second and fourth Tuesday of each month and in-house tournaments the first and third Tuesday. Friday Nite Jam Session every Friday night at 7 p.m.
Daily meals, served from noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal for persons 60 and over; $6 for persons under 60; all carry-outs $6 and all evening meals, $5. For more information, call 402-494-1500.
Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.
This week's menu:
Monday: Labor Day
Tuesday: Chicken sandwich, cheesy hash browns, corn, peaches
Wednesday: Baked ham, augratin potatoes, sweet potatoes, cranberry salad
Thursday: Pork chop, mashed potatoes/gravy, stewed tomatoes, tropical fruit
Friday: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes/country gravy, green beans, fruit cocktail