Siouxland elderly nutrition and school lunch menus

Sioux City Community Schools

Monday: NO SCHOOL MEMORIAL DAY

Tuesday: Hotdog/bun, tri tators, baked beans, fruit cocktail, milk

South Sioux City Senior Center

1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.

Daily meals, served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal. For more information, call 402-494-1500.

Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.

This week's menu:

Monday: CLOSED FOR MEMORIAL DAY

Tuesday: Baked ham, sweet potatoes, cauliflower, cranberry salad

Wednesday: Spaghetti w/meat sauce, lettuce salad, green beans, mandarin oranges, garlic bread