Siouxland elderly nutrition and school lunch menus

Sioux City Community Schools

Monday: Oven fried chicken, baked beans, bread/margarine, pickle spear, pineapple tidbits, milk

Tuesday: Popcorn chicken/BBQ sauce, mashed potatoes/gravy, carrot sticks/dip, fresh sliced orange, biscuit/margarine, milk

Wednesday: 4x6 sausage pizza (K-5), Big Daddy pepperoni pizza (6-12), dinner salad/tomatoes, fruit cocktail, fat free chocolate pudding, milk

Thursday: NO SCHOOL SPRING BREAK

Friday: NO SCHOOL SPRING BREAK

South Sioux City Senior Center

1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.

Daily meals, served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal. For more information, call 402-494-1500.

Every second and fourth Monday of the month will be an evening meal and dance instead of a midday meal. Suggested contribution for those days is $6.

Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.

This week's menu:

Monday: BBQ ribs, baked potatoes, baked beans, baked apples (evening meal)

Tuesday: Taco, Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce salad, fruit cocktail

Wednesday: Open faced turkey on Texas toast, mashed potatoes, gravy, chuck wagon corn, strawberries

Thursday: Brats, stewed tomatoes, macaroni & cheese, sauerkraut, peaches

Friday: Tuna & noodles, peas, pickled beets, mandarin oranges

