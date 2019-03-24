Sioux City Community Schools
Monday: Macaroni/cheese, PB&J sandwich, green beans, carrot sticks/dip, pineapple tidbits, milk
Tuesday: Chili cheese dogs/bun, lattice fries, pickle spear, applesauce, milk
Wednesday: Tavern/bun, baked beans, sliced pickles, pears, cookie, milk
Thursday: Chicken fajita wrap, lettuce/pico/cheese, refried beans, salsa, sliced apples, milk
Friday: Multi cheese French bread pizza, dinner salad/carrots, apricots, vanilla pudding, milk
Siouxland Center for Active Generations
Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday at 313 Cook St. For more information, call 712-255-1729.
Weekly classes and programs:
Monday: 8 a.m. Scrapbooking; 8:30 a.m. Yoga w/Amanda, Exercise Plus 50; 9:30 a.m. Wii Bowling, Tap Class, Interm. Duplicate Bridge Class; 9:45 a.m. Interm. Tai Chi Class; 10 a.m. Knitting & Crocheting; 11 a.m. American Mah Jong; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12:30 p.m. ACBL Duplicate Bridge, Movie; 1 p.m. Jazzercise, Pinochle, Woodcarving, Parkinson's Support Group; 2 p.m. Walking Off Pounds; 3 p.m. Get Fit w/Lee.
Tuesday: 8 a.m. Penny Bingo; 8:30 a.m. Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Senior Yoga; 9:30 a.m. Painting Class; 10 a.m. Creative Writing; 10:30-11:30 a.m. Living with Alzheimer's: For Early Stage Caregiver Part II; 10:45 a.m. Beginning Tai Chi Class; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12:30 p.m. Penny Bingo, Pitch; 1 p.m. Tap Class, Mexican Train, Painting Class; 2 p.m. Ping Pong; 3 p.m. Politics with Pat; 4-? p.m. Cards/Board Games, Balance w/Courtney; 5 p.m. Exercise w/Courtney; 6 p.m. Yoga/Meditation w/Courtney; 6-8 p.m. Women to the Rescue.
Wednesday: 8:30 a.m. Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Yoga w/ Dixie, Open Novice Dup. Bridge Game, Chess; 9:30 a.m. Painting Class; 10 a.m. Sexy & Fit after 40; 10:30 a.m. Talk Show "Renee Sweers with ISU Cooking for 1 or 2," Open Jam Session; 11 a.m. Jazzericse; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12 p.m. Choreographed Ballroom; 12:30 p.m. ACBL Duplicate Bridge; 1 p.m. Crafts w/Anna,, Phase 10, Coloring Corner, 500; 2:30 p.m. Walking Off Pounds; 3 p.m. Fitness w./Kelly; 4 p.m.-? Card/Board Games; 5 p.m. Belly Dancing Class.
Thursday: 8 a.m. Penny Bingo; 9 a.m. Yoga, Medium/Beginner Line Dance; 9:30 a.m. Inter. Bridge; 10 a.m. Beginner Line Dance, Walking Off Pounds, Men's Club, Women's Club; 11 a.m. Balance Class, Beginner German, Advanced Line Dance; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12:30 p.m. Canasta, Penny Bingo, ACBL Duplicate Bridge; 1 p.m. Men's & Women's Social Group, Inter. Line Dance, Cribbage, Woodcarving; 2 p.m. Ping Pong; 4-? p.m. Card/Board Games, Zumba w/Courtney; 5 p.m. Exercise w/Courtney; 6 p.m. Yoga/Meditation w/Courtney.
Friday: 8:30 a.m. Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Mixed Media Art Class/Vivian Miller; 9:30 a.m. Wii Bowling, Get Fit w/Lee, Women's Pool Shooting Class; 10 a.m. Blood Pressures, Chair Yoga; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12 p.m. Beginner Tap, Open Bridge Group; 12:30 p.m. Open Craft Time; 1 p.m. 500, Friday Dance.
This week's menu:
Monday: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert
Tuesday: Chicken hindquarters, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert
Wednesday: Pork chop, rice, vegetable, dessert
Thursday: Hot beef, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert
Friday: Fried fish, macaroni & cheese, dessert
Elderly Nutrition Program
Persons 60 years of age and older and their spouses may participate in the elderly nutrition program in Siouxland. In Sioux City, meals are served Monday-Friday at Riverside Gardens’ Community Room, 715 Bruner Ave., Monday through Friday at Fairmount Park, 210 S. Fairmount St.
A suggested contribution of $3.75-$6.50/meal or what each person can afford without causing a financial hardship.
Reservations are required a day in advance by calling the Connections Area Agency on Aging nutrition office at 800-432-9209 ext. 8225 or for more information about other available meal sites.
Monday: Meatloaf, brown gravy, mashed red potatoes, sliced carrots, multigrain bread, banana pudding, coffee, milk, margarine
Tuesday: Turkey breast, turkey gravy, sweet potato casserole, green peas, wheat roll, mandarin oranges, coffee, milk, margarine
Wednesday: Beef goulash, mixed beans, wheat bread, mixed fruit, coffee, milk
Thursday: Tomato basil chicken, baked potato, mixed vegetables, wheat roll, chocolates chip brownie, coffee, milk, margarine, sour cream
Friday: Cheese omelet, roasted diced potatoes, hot apples/raisins, cinnamon roll, orange juice, coffee, milk, margarine
South Sioux City Senior Center
1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.
Monthly events, Card Club, every Friday at 10 a.m.. Pool every day, with pool tournaments the second and fourth Tuesday of each month and in-house tournaments the first and third Tuesday. Friday Nite Jam Session every Friday night at 7 p.m.
Daily meals, served from noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal for persons 60 and over; $6 for persons under 60; all carry-outs $6 and all evening meals, $5. For more information, call 402-494-1500.
Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.
This week's menu:
Monday Evening Meal: BBQ ribs, baked potatoes, baked beans, baked apples
Tuesday: Taco, Spanish rice, refried beans, shredded lettuce/cheese, pineapple
Wednesday: Chicken breast, mashed potatoes, gravy, broccoli, apricots
Thursday: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, glazed carrots, fruit salad
Friday: Salmon patties, peas, diced beets, cranberries