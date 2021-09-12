 Skip to main content
Siouxland elderly nutrition and school lunch menus
Sioux City Community Schools

Monday: Chicken chili crispito with cheese (2), black bean salsa/chips, tossed salad/dressing, peaches, milk

Tuesday: Teriyaki beef dippers, mashed potatoes with gravy, broccoli/cauliflower/dip, bread/margarine, fruit cocktail, milk

Wednesday: Chicken noodle soup, carrot/celery sticks with peanut butter, pretzel goldfish, whole grain cinnamon roll, pears, milk

Thursday: French toast with syrup, sausage link, broccoli/carrots/dip, apple/berry parfait, dragon punch, milk

Friday: Grilled chicken/bun, fresh mixed fruit, black bean salsa/chips, milk

South Sioux City Senior Center

1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.

Daily meals, served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal. For more information, call 402-494-1500.

Every second and fourth Monday of the month will be an evening meal and dance instead of a midday meal. Suggested contribution for those days is $6.

Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.

This week's menu:

Monday: Chicken alfredo, lettuce salad, candied carrots, lime jello with pears (evening meal)

Tuesday: BBQ ribs, baked potatoes, baked beans, baked apples

Wednesday: Brats, stewed tomatoes, macaroni & cheese, sauerkraut, tropical fruit

Thursday: Open-faced turkey on Texas toast, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, strawberries

Friday: Tuna salad, potato salad, veggie pasta salad, fruit salad, tomato juice

