Siouxland elderly nutrition and school lunch menus

Sioux City Community Schools

Monday: Chicken chili crispito with cheese (2), black bean salsa/chips, tossed salad/dressing, peaches, milk

Tuesday: Teriyaki beef dippers, mashed potatoes with gravy, broccoli/cauliflower/dip, bread/margarine, fruit cocktail, milk

Wednesday: Chicken noodle soup, carrot/celery sticks with peanut butter, pretzel goldfish, whole grain cinnamon roll, pears, milk

Thursday: French toast with syrup, sausage link, broccoli/carrots/dip, apple/berry parfait, dragon punch, milk

Friday: Grilled chicken/bun, fresh mixed fruit, black bean salsa/chips, milk

South Sioux City Senior Center

1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.

Daily meals, served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal. For more information, call 402-494-1500.