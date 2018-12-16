Sioux City Community Schools
Monday: Mini tacos, tossed salad/dressing, refried beans, salsa, applesauce, milk
Tuesday: Creamed turkey over mashed potatoes, bread/margarine, grape tomatoes/dip, pears, milk
Wednesday: Cheese breadsticks/marinara, oven roasted potatoes, broccoli/dip, peaches, milk
Thursday: Chicken alfredo, biscuit/jelly, dinner salad/tomatoes, pears, milk
Friday: 4x6 pepperoni pizza (K-5), Big Daddy pepperoni pizza (6-12), dinner salad/tomatoes, peaches, holiday cookie, milk
Siouxland Center for Active Generations
Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday at 313 Cook St. For more information, call 712-255-1729.
Weekly classes and programs:
Monday: 8 a.m. Scrapbooking; 8:30 a.m. Yoga w/Amanda, Exercise Plus 50; 9:30 a.m. Interm. Duplicate Bridge Class, Wii Bowling, Tap Class; 9:45 a.m. Interm. Tai Chi Class; 10 a.m. Knitting & Crocheting; 11 a.m. American Mah Jong; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12:30 p.m. ACBL Duplicate Bridge, Woodcarving, Movie; 1 p.m. Jazzercise, Pinochle; 2 p.m. Walking Off Pounds; 2:30 p.m. Fitness w/Kelly; 4 p.m. Cards/Board Games.
Tuesday: 8 a.m. Penny Bingo; 8:30 a.m. Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Senior Yoga; 9:30 a.m. Fitness w/Dixie, Painting Class; 10 a.m. Creative Writing, Belly Dancing; 10:45 a.m. Beginning Tai Chi Class; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12:30 p.m. Penny Bingo, Pitch; 1 p.m. Tap Class, Mexican Train, Painting Class; 4 p.m. Alzheimer's Support Group; 4-? p.m. Cards/Board Games, Balance w/Courtney; 5 p.m. Exercise w/Courtney; 6 p.m. Yoga/Meditation w/Courtney; 6-8 p.m. Women to the Rescue; 6-7:30 p.m. Cooking/Baking.
Wednesday: 8:30 a.m. Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Yoga w/ Dixie, Open Novice Dup. Bridge Game, Chorus; 9:30 a.m. Painting Class; 10 a.m. Chess Group, Sexy & Fit after 40; 10:30 a.m. Talk Show "The History and Projects of Ho-Chunk," Open Jam Session; 11 a.m. Jazzericse; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12 p.m. Choreographed Ballroom; 1 p.m. Phase 10, Coloring Corner, 500, ACBL Duplicate Bridge; 2:30 p.m. Walking Off Pounds; 3 p.m. Fitness w/Kelly; 4:30 p.m. Cards/Board Games; Belly Dancing Class.
Thursday: 8 a.m. Penny Bingo; 9 a.m. Yoga, Beginner 2 Line Dance; 10 a.m. Beginning Bridge, Walking Off Pounds, Men's Club, Women's Club; 11 a.m. Interm. German, Advanced Line Dance; 11:30 a.m. Beginner German; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12:30 p.m. Canasta, Penny Bingo, Woodcarving, ACBL Duplicate Bridge; 1 p.m. Men's & Women's Social Group, Inter. Line Dance, Cribbage; 2 p.m. Ping Pong; 4 p.m. Cards/Board Games, Zumba w/Courtney; 5 p.m. Exercise w/Courtney; 6 p.m. Yoga/Meditation w/Courtney.
Friday: 8:30 a.m. Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Mixed Media Art Class/Vivian Miller; 9:30 a.m. Wii Bowling, Get Fit w/Lee, Women's Pool Shooting Class; 10 a.m. Blood Pressures; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12 p.m. Beginner Tap, Open Bridge Group; 12:15 p.m. Quilting with Love; 12:30 p.m. Open Craft Time; Closing at 1 p.m.
This week's menu:
Monday: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert
Tuesday: Pork Loin, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert
Wednesday: Lasagna soup, grilled cheese sandwich, dessert
Thursday: Broasted chicken cheesy potatoes, vegetable, dessert
Friday: Goulash, dessert
Elderly Nutrition Program
Persons 60 years of age and older and their spouses may participate in the elderly nutrition program in Siouxland. In Sioux City, meals are served Monday-Friday at Riverside Gardens’ Community Room, 715 Bruner Ave., Monday through Friday at Fairmount Park, 210 S. Fairmount St.
A suggested contribution of $3.75-$6.50/meal or what each person can afford without causing a financial hardship.
Reservations are required a day in advance by calling the Connections Area Agency on Aging nutrition office at 279-6900 ext. 8226 or for more information about other available meal sites.
Monday: BBQ pork rib pattie, oven roasted sweet potatoes, mixed vegetables, wheat hamburger bun, pears, coffee, milk, BBQ sauce
Tuesday: Beef chili/beans, baked potato, broccoli, cinnamon roll, coffee, milk, margarine, sour cream
Wednesday: Chicken fettuccine, mixed green salad, baby carrots, garlic bread, mixed fruit cobbler, coffee, milk, margarine, ranch dressing
Thursday: Country fried steak, country gravy, whipped potatoes, whole kernel corn, peaches, coffee, milk, margarine
Friday: Pineapple baked ham, scalloped potatoes, mixed vegetables, wheat roll, dutch apple pie, milk, margarine
South Sioux City Senior Center
1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.
Monthly events, Card Club, every Friday. Pool every day, with pool tournaments the second and fourth Tuesday of each month and in-house tournaments the first and third Tuesday. Friday Nite Jam Session every Friday night.
Daily meals, served from noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal for persons 60 and over; $5 for persons under 60; all carry-outs and all evening meals, $5. For more information, call 402-494-1500.
Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.
This week's menu:
Monday Evening meal: Baked chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, wax beans, ambrosia salad
Tuesday: Pork fritter, mashed potatoes, gravy, chuck wagon corn, pineapple
Wednesday: Ham & cheese chowder, pickled beets, lettuce salad, applesauce
Thursday: Spaghetti/meatballs, lettuce salad, green beans, apricots, garlic bread
Friday: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, glazed carrots, peaches