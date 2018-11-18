Sioux City Community Schools
Monday: Multi cheese French bread, dinner salad/carrots, apricots, French vanilla pudding, milk
Tuesday: Breaded chicken pattie/bun, lattice fries, gold fish crackers, applesauce, milk
Wednesday: Spaghetti/meatballs, string cheese, mixed veggies/dip, bread/margarine, strawberries, milk
Thursday: Happy Thanksgiving
Friday: No school
Siouxland Center for Active Generations
Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday at 313 Cook St. For more information, call 712-255-1729.
Weekly classes and programs:
Monday: 8 a.m. Scrapbooking; 8:30 a.m. Yoga w/Amanda, Exercise Plus 50; 9:30 a.m. Interm. Duplicate Bridge Class, Wii Bowling, Tap Class; 9:45 a.m. Interm. Tai Chi Class; 10 a.m. Knitting & Crocheting, Open Guitar Practice; 11 a.m. American Mah Jong; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12:30 p.m. ACBL Duplicate Bridge, Woodcarving, Movie; 1 p.m. Jazzercise, Pinochle; 2 p.m. Walking Off Pounds; 2-3 p.m. Group Talk; 2:30 p.m. Fitness w/Kelly; 4 p.m. Cards/Board Games.
Tuesday: 8 a.m. Penny Bingo; 8:30 a.m. Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Senior Yoga; 9:30 a.m. Fitness w/Dixie, Painting Class; 10 a.m. Creative Writing, Belly Dancing; 10:45 a.m. Beginning Tai Chi Class; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12:30 p.m. Penny Bingo, Pitch; 1 p.m. Tap Class, Mexican Train, Painting Class; 2 p.m. Ping Pong; 4 p.m. Alzheimer's Support Group; 4-? p.m. Cards/Board Games; 5 p.m. Exercise w/Courtney; 6 p.m. Yoga/Meditation w/Courtney; 6-8 p.m. Women to the Rescue; 6-7:30 p.m. Cooking/Baking.
Wednesday: 8:30 a.m. Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Yoga w/ Dixie, Open Novice Dup. Bridge Game, Chorus; 9:30 a.m. Painting Class; 10 a.m. Chess Group, Sexy & Fit after 40; 10:30 a.m. Open Jam Session; 11 a.m. Jazzericse; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12 p.m. Choreographed Ballroom; 1 p.m. Phase 10, Coloring Corner, 500; 2:30 p.m. Walking Off Pounds; 3 p.m. Fitness w/Kelly; 4:30 p.m. Center is Closed.
Thursday: Thanksgiving; Closed
Friday: Closed
This week's menu:
Monday: Chicken breast, rice pilaf, dessert
Tuesday: Roast beef, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert
Wednesday: Goulash, garlic bread, cinnamon roll
Thursday: Happy Thanksgiving
Friday: Closed
Elderly Nutrition Program
Persons 60 years of age and older and their spouses may participate in the elderly nutrition program in Siouxland. In Sioux City, meals are served Monday-Friday at Riverside Gardens’ Community Room, 715 Bruner Ave., Monday through Friday at Fairmount Park, 210 S. Fairmount St.
A suggested contribution of $3.75-$6.50/meal or what each person can afford without causing a financial hardship.
Reservations are required a day in advance by calling the Connections Area Agency on Aging nutrition office at 279-6900 ext. 8226 or for more information about other available meal sites.
Monday: Garlic rosemary chicken, confetti rice, Harvard beets, wheat roll, fig bar, coffee, milk, margarine
Tuesday: Taco meat, shredded cheese, lettuce/tomato, pinto beans, Mexican corn, flour tortillas, tropical fruit, milk, taco sauce, sour cream
Wednesday: Turkey breast, turkey gravy, whipped potatoes, bread dressing, green beans, wheat roll, pumpkin pie, milk, margarine
Thursday: Happy Thanksgiving
Friday: Closed
South Sioux City Senior Center
1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.
Monthly events, Card Club, every Friday. Pool every day, with pool tournaments the second and fourth Tuesday of each month and in-house tournaments the first and third Tuesday. Friday Nite Jam Session every Friday night.
Daily meals, served from noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal for persons 60 and over; $5 for persons under 60; all carry-outs and all evening meals, $5. For more information, call 402-494-1500.
Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.
This week's menu:
Monday: Beef burrito, Spanish rice, refried beans, shredded lettuce/cheese, pineapple
Tuesday: Spaghetti/meatballs, lettuce salad, green beans, mandarin oranges, garlic bread
Wednesday: Grilled ham & cheese, augratin potatoes, broccoli, peaches
Thursday: Happy Thanksgiving
Friday: Closed