Siouxland elderly nutrition and school lunch menus
School lunch

Students eat lunch at Irving Elementary School in this 2014 file photo.

 Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal

Sioux City Community Schools

Monday: Lasagna/sauce, bread/margarine, tossed salad/dressing, corn, fruit cocktail, milk

Tuesday: Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes/gravy, fresh mixed greens/dressing, banana, bread/margarine, milk

Wednesday: BBQ pork/bun, baked beans, baby carrots/dip, applesauce, cherry apple crunch bar, milk

Thursday: Philly steak and cheese/hoagie bun, ranch wedges, pickle spear, fruit cocktail, milk

Friday: Cheese breadsticks/marinara, oven roasted potatoes, broccoli/dip, peaches, milk

Siouxland Center for Active Generations

Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday at 313 Cook St. For more information, call 712-255-1729.

Weekly classes and programs:

Monday: 11:45-12:30 p.m. Free Balance Screening with Lee from ATI Physical Therapy (3rd Monday); 8:00 am Scrapbooking; 8:30 am Exercise Plus 50; 9:00 am Mah Jong; 9:00 am Senior Yoga (Tape); 9:30 am Duplicate Bridge Class; 9:30 am Tap; 9:30 am Wii Bowling; 10:00 am Knitting & Crocheting; 10:00 am Tai Chi (Advanced); 11:00 am Tai Chi Fans (Beginning); 11:30 am-12:30 pm Lunch; 12:30 pm ACBL Duplicate Bridge Game; 12:30 pm Movie; 1:00 pm Mah Jong; 1:00 pm Pinochle; 1:00 pm Woodcarving; 2:30 pm Walking off the Pounds; 3:00 pm Get Fit With Lee

Tuesday: 10:30 am Tai Chi for Arthritis I; 1:00 pm Paper Dolls with Vivian Miller (1 of 2 - limit 15); 4:00 p.m. Alzheimer’s Support Group (3rd Tuesday); 8:30 am Penny Bingo; 8:30 am Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr. $1.00; 9:00 am Yoga with Amanda; 9:30 am Painting Class; 10:00 am Creative Writing; 10:30 am Tai Chi Class - (Beginning); 11:00 am Corn Hole; 11:30 am-12:30 pm Lunch; 12:30 pm Penny Bingo; 12:30 pm Pitch; 12:30 pm Tap; 1:00 pm Mexican Train; 1:00 pm Painting Class; 2:00 pm Ping Pong; 3:00 pm Politics with Pat (Our Executive Director); 4:00 pm Balance with Courtney; 5:00 pm Exercise with Courtney/ Strength

Wednesday: 10:30 a.m. Talk Show “Restaurants” with Tom Munson; 1:30 pm Coffee & Canvas (limit 12); 8:30 am Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr. $1.00; 9:00 am Yoga w/Dixie; 9:00 am Open Novice Dup. Bridge Game; 9:00 am Chess; 9:30 am Painting Class; 10:00 am Chorus; 10:00 am Sexy & Fit after 40; 10:30 am Open Jam Session; 11:30 am-12:30 pm Lunch; 12:30 pm ACBL Duplicate Bridge Game; 1:00 pm 500; 1:00 pm Coloring Corner; 1:00 pm Phase 10; 2:30 pm Walking off the Pounds; 3:00 pm Fitness with Kelly; 5:00 pm Belly Dancing Class

Thursday: 11:00 a.m. New Member Coffee (3rd Thursday); 1:00 pm Paper Dolls with Vivian Miller (2 of 2 - limit 15); 8:30 am Penny Bingo; 9:00 am Line Dance-(Intermediate 1); 9:00 am Yoga; 9:30 am Duplicate Bridge Class-(Intermediate); 10:00 am Line Dance-(Beginner); 11:00 am Line Dance - (Advanced); 11:00 am Corn Hole; 11:30 am-12:30 pm Lunch; 12:30 pm ACBL Duplicate Bridge Game; 12:30 pm Canasta, Penny Bingo; 1:00 pm Cribbage; 1:00 pm Men’s & Women’s Social Group; 1:00 pm Wood Carving; 1:00 pm Line Dance- (Intermediate 2); 2:00 pm Ping Pong; 4:00 pm Zumba with Courtney; 5:00 pm Exercise with Courtney/ Strength

Friday: 10:00 am Tai Chi for Arthritis I; 8:30 am Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr. $1.00; 9:00 am Mixed Media Art Class/Vivian Miller; 9:30 am Wii Bowling; 9:30 am Get Fit With Lee; 10:00–11:30 am Blood Pressures; 10:00 am Chair Yoga with Kaye; 11:00-12:00 pm Karaoke; 11:30 am-12:30 pm Lunch; 12:00 pm Open Bridge Group; 12:30 pm Open Craft Time; 12:30 pm Pinochle; 1:00 pm 500, Card Group-(Misc.); 1:00 pm Friday Dance Featuring “Country Brew”

This week's menu:

Monday: Baked ham, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert

Tuesday: Corned beef & cabbage, potatoes/carrots, dessert

Wednesday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert

Thursday: Broasted chicken, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert

Friday: Tavern, tator tots, dessert

Elderly Nutrition Program

Persons 60 years of age and older and their spouses may participate in the elderly nutrition program in Siouxland. In Sioux City, meals are served Monday-Friday at Riverside Gardens’ Community Room, 715 Bruner Ave., Monday through Friday at Fairmount Park, 210 S. Fairmount St.

A suggested contribution of $3.75-$6.50/meal or what each person can afford without causing a financial hardship.

Reservations are required a day in advance by calling the Connections Area Agency on Aging nutrition office at 800-432-9209 ext. 8225 or for more information about other available meal sites.

Monday: Chicken supreme, baked sweet potato, California vegetable blend, multi grain bread, sliced pears, milk, margarine

Tuesday: Corned beef, whipped potatoes, cabbage, rye bread, lime gelatin cake, milk, margarine

Wednesday: Taco beef, lettuce/tomato, shredded cheese, whole kernel corn, mixed beans, tortilla, cinnamon sugar cookie, milk, taco sauce

Thursday: BBQ rib patty, pickle slices, red onions, parslied potatoes, coleslaw, wheat hamburger bun, applesauce, milk

Friday: Tuna noodle casserole, green peas, sliced carrots, dinner roll, mandarin oranges, milk, margarine

South Sioux City Senior Center

1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.

Monthly events, Card Club, every Friday at 10 a.m.. Pool every day, with pool tournaments the second and fourth Tuesday of each month and in-house tournaments the first and third Tuesday. Friday Nite Jam Session every Friday night at 7 p.m.

Daily meals, served from noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal for persons 60 and over; $6 for persons under 60; all carry-outs $6 and all evening meals, $5. For more information, call 402-494-1500.

Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.

This week's menu:

Monday: Beef burrito, Spanish rice, refried beans, shredded lettuce/cheese, pineapple

Tuesday: Corned beef, mashed potatoes/gravy, cabbage wedges, pears

Wednesday: Chili, cheese slice, 3 bean salad, apricots, crackers

Thursday: Turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes/gravy, chuck wagon corn, cranberry salad

Friday: Grilled ham & cheese, creamy tomato soup, broccoli, peaches

