Siouxland elderly nutrition and school lunch menus

Sioux City Community Schools

Monday: Pepperoni hot pocket, baked beans, pickle spear, pears, milk

Tuesday: Salisbury steak with glaze, mashed potatoes/gravy, baby carrots/dip, dinner roll/margarine, apricots, milk

Wednesday: Chicken noodle soup, broccoli/cauliflower/dip, crackers, whole grain cinnamon roll, fruit cocktail, milk

Thursday: Sweet Thai chicken stir fry over fried rice, celery sticks/peanut butter, dinner roll/margarine, peaches, milk

Friday: Mini tacos (6) (K-5), mini tacos (11) (6-12), tossed salad/dressing, refried beans, salsa, applesauce, milk

South Sioux City Senior Center

1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.

Daily meals, served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal. For more information, call 402-494-1500.

Every second and fourth Monday of the month will be an evening meal and dance instead of a midday meal. Suggested contribution for those days is $6.

Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.

This week's menu:

Monday: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, country gravy, corn, fruit cocktail

Tuesday: Pork chop, mashed potatoes, gravy, broccoli, fruit salad, strawberries

Wednesday: Hamburger, steak fries, cole slaw, apricots

Thursday: Scallop potatoes & ham, peas, peaches

Friday: Beef tips & noodles, carrots, green beans, pears

