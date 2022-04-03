Siouxland elderly nutrition and school lunch menus

Sioux City Community Schools
Monday: Pepperoni hot pocket, baked beans, pickle spear, pears, milk
Tuesday: Salisbury steak with glaze, mashed potatoes/gravy, baby carrots/dip, dinner roll/margarine, apricots, milk
Wednesday: Chicken noodle soup, broccoli/cauliflower/dip, crackers, whole grain cinnamon roll, fruit cocktail, milk
Thursday: Sweet Thai chicken stir fry over fried rice, celery sticks/peanut butter, dinner roll/margarine, peaches, milk
Friday: Mini tacos (6) (K-5), mini tacos (11) (6-12), tossed salad/dressing, refried beans, salsa, applesauce, milk
South Sioux City Senior Center
1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.
Daily meals, served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal. For more information, call 402-494-1500.
Every second and fourth Monday of the month will be an evening meal and dance instead of a midday meal. Suggested contribution for those days is $6.
Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.
This week's menu:
Monday: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, country gravy, corn, fruit cocktail
Tuesday: Pork chop, mashed potatoes, gravy, broccoli, fruit salad, strawberries
Wednesday: Hamburger, steak fries, cole slaw, apricots
Thursday: Scallop potatoes & ham, peas, peaches
Friday: Beef tips & noodles, carrots, green beans, pears