Siouxland elderly nutrition and school lunch menus

Sioux City Community Schools

Monday: Beef & cheese taco with salsa, refried beans, tossed salad/dressing, fresh sliced oranges (K-8), whole orange (9-12), milk

Tuesday: Cherry blossom chicken stir fry, fried rice, bread & margarine, dinner salad/carrots, applesauce, milk

Wednesday: Chicken noodle soup, broccoli/cauliflower/dip, crackers, meat sandwich, fruit cocktail, milk

Thursday: Salisbury stead with glaze, mashed potatoes/gravy, baby carrots/dip, dinner roll/margarine, apricots, milk

Friday: Chili cheese dog/bun, lattice fries, pickle spear, applesauce, milk

South Sioux City Senior Center

1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.

Daily meals, served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal. For more information, call 402-494-1500.

Every second and fourth Monday of the month will be an evening meal and dance instead of a midday meal. Suggested contribution for those days is $6.

Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.

This week's menu:

Monday: Chicken patty sandwich, au gratin, California medley, peaches

Tuesday: Pork chop, mashed potatoes, gravy, Brussel sprouts, fruit salad, strawberries

Wednesday: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, country gravy, green beans, fruit cocktail

Thursday: Spaghetti w/meat sauce, lettuce salad, green beans, mandarin oranges, garlic bread

Friday: Hamburger, steak fries, coleslaw, pears

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0