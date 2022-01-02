Siouxland elderly nutrition and school lunch menus

Sioux City Community Schools
Monday: Beef & cheese taco with salsa, refried beans, tossed salad/dressing, fresh sliced oranges (K-8), whole orange (9-12), milk
Tuesday: Cherry blossom chicken stir fry, fried rice, bread & margarine, dinner salad/carrots, applesauce, milk
Wednesday: Chicken noodle soup, broccoli/cauliflower/dip, crackers, meat sandwich, fruit cocktail, milk
Thursday: Salisbury stead with glaze, mashed potatoes/gravy, baby carrots/dip, dinner roll/margarine, apricots, milk
Friday: Chili cheese dog/bun, lattice fries, pickle spear, applesauce, milk
South Sioux City Senior Center
1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.
Daily meals, served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal. For more information, call 402-494-1500.
Every second and fourth Monday of the month will be an evening meal and dance instead of a midday meal. Suggested contribution for those days is $6.
Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.
This week's menu:
Monday: Chicken patty sandwich, au gratin, California medley, peaches
Tuesday: Pork chop, mashed potatoes, gravy, Brussel sprouts, fruit salad, strawberries
Wednesday: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, country gravy, green beans, fruit cocktail
Thursday: Spaghetti w/meat sauce, lettuce salad, green beans, mandarin oranges, garlic bread
Friday: Hamburger, steak fries, coleslaw, pears