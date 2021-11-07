Siouxland elderly nutrition and school lunch menus

Sioux City Community Schools

Monday: Pepperoni pizza pocket, dinner salad/carrots, baked beans, pears, milk

Tuesday: Roast turkey, mashed potatoes/gravy, dinner roll/margarine, fruit cocktail, pumpkin pie, milk

Wednesday: Chicken noodle soup, celery/carrot sticks/p. butter, pears, meat sandwich, crackers, milk

Thursday: Burrito with salsa, tossed salad/dressing, black bean salsa/chips, fresh pineapple, milk

Friday: Orange chicken over rice, dinner salad/broccoli, sliced apples, bread/margarine, milk

South Sioux City Senior Center

1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.

Daily meals, served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal. For more information, call 402-494-1500.

Every second and fourth Monday of the month will be an evening meal and dance instead of a midday meal. Suggested contribution for those days is $6.

Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.

This week's menu:

Monday: Baked chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, cranberry salad (evening meal)

Tuesday: Ham & bean soup, cottage cheese, tomato juice, apricots, corn bread

Wednesday: Beef tips & noodles, cauliflower, green beans, pears

Thursday: SOS, cheesy hash browns, glazed carrots, mixed fruit (In honor of our veterans)

Friday: Beef burrito, Spanish rice, refried beans, shredded lettuce, pineapple

