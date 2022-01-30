Siouxland elderly nutrition and school lunch menus

Sioux City Community Schools

Monday: Mini tacos (6) with salsa (K-8), mini tacos (11) with salsa (9-12), cheese stick, refried beans, tossed salad/dressing, applesauce, milk

Tuesday: Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes/gravy, biscuit & margarine, carrots sticks/dip, sliced oranges, milk

Wednesday: Burito with salsa, tossed salad/dressing, black bean salsa/chips, fresh pineapple, milk

Thursday: Country fried steak/bun, mashed potatoes/gravy, broccoli/cauliflower/dip, peaches, milk

Friday: 4x6 pepperoni pizza (K-5), Big Daddy turkey pepperoni pizza (6-12), dinner salad/carrots, fat free vanilla pudding, apricots, milk

South Sioux City Senior Center

1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.

Daily meals, served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal. For more information, call 402-494-1500.

Every second and fourth Monday of the month will be an evening meal and dance instead of a midday meal. Suggested contribution for those days is $6.

Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.

This week's menu:

Monday: Baked Ham, sweet potatoes, cauliflower, cranberry salad

Tuesday: Spaghetti w/meat sauce, lettuce salad, green beans, mandarin oranges, garlic bread

Wednesday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, stewed tomatoes, pineapple

Thursday: Chicken patty sandwich, au gratin, California medley, peaches

Friday: Pork chop, mashed potatoes, gravy, Brussel sprouts, fruit salad, strawberries

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0