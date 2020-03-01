Siouxland elderly nutrition and school lunch menus

Sioux City Community Schools
Monday: Pancakes/syrup, sausage links, assorted mixed veggies, dragon juice, fruit cocktail, milk
Tuesday: Taco fiesta, lettuce/shredded cheese, flour tortilla, black bean salsa, pears, milk
Wednesday: Chili, broccoli/cauliflower/dip, cinnamon roll, peaches, gold fish crackers, milk
Thursday: Meatloaf/gravy, mashed potatoes, baby carrots/dip, dinner roll/margarine, pineapple tidbits, milk
Friday: Multi cheese French bread pizza, dinner salad/carrots, apricots, vanilla pudding, milk
Siouxland Center for Active Generations
Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday at 313 Cook St. For more information, call 712-255-1729.
Weekly classes and programs:
Monday: 8:00 am Scrapbooking; 8:30 am Exercise Plus 50; 9:00 am Mah Jong; 9:00 am Senior Yoga (Tape); 9:30 am Duplicate Bridge Class; 9:30 am Tap; 9:30 am Wii Bowling; 10:00 am Knitting & Crocheting; 10:00 am Tai Chi (Advanced); 11:00 am Tai Chi Fans (Beginning); 11:30 am-12:30 pm Lunch; 12:30 pm ACBL Duplicate Bridge Game; 12:30 pm Movie; 1:00 pm Mah Jong; 1:00 pm Pinochle; 1:00 pm Woodcarving; 2:30 pm Walking off the Pounds; 3:00 pm Get Fit With Lee
Tuesday: 10:00 am Tai Chi for Arthritis I; 8:30 am Penny Bingo; 8:30 am Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr. $1.00; 9:00 am Yoga with Amanda; 9:30 am Painting Class; 10:00 am Creative Writing; 10:30 am Tai Chi Class - (Beginning); 11:00 am Corn Hole; 11:30 am-12:30 pm Lunch; 12:30 pm Penny Bingo; 12:30 pm Pitch; 12:30 pm Tap; 1:00 pm Mexican Train; 1:00 pm Painting Class; 2:00 pm Ping Pong; 3:00 pm Politics with Pat (our executive director); 4:00 pm Balance with Courtney; 5:00 pm Exercise with Courtney/ Strength
Wednesday: 10:30 am Talk Show: 8 Years of Eyecare Mission in El Salvador; 8:30 am Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr. $1.00; 9:00 am Yoga w/Dixie; 9:00 am Open Novice Dup. Bridge Game; 9:00 am Chess; 9:30 am Painting Class; 10:00 am Chorus; 10:00 am Sexy & Fit after 40; 10:30 am Open Jam Session; 11:30 am-12:30 pm Lunch; 12:30 pm ACBL Duplicate Bridge Game; 1:00 pm 500; 1:00 pm Coloring Corner; 1:00 pm Phase 10; 2:30 pm Walking off the Pounds; 3:00 pm Fitness with Kelly; 5:00 pm Belly Dancing Class
Thursday: 1:30 p.m. St. Patrick's Day Craft with Diane (limit 5); 8:30 am Penny Bingo; 9:00 am Line Dance-(Intermediate 1); 9:00 am Yoga; 9:30 am Duplicate Bridge Class-(Intermediate); 10:00 am Line Dance-(Beginner); 11:00 am Line Dance-(Advanced); 11:00 am Corn Hole; 11:30 am-12:30 pm Lunch; 12:30 pm ACBL Duplicate Bridge Game; 12:30 pm Canasta, Penny Bingo; 1:00 pm Cribbage; 1:00 pm Men’s & Women’s Social Group; 1:00 pm Wood Carving; 1:00 pm Line Dance-(Intermediate 2); 2:00 pm Ping Pong; 4:00 pm Zumba with Courtney; 5:00 pm Exercise with Courtney/ Strength
Friday: 8:30 am Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr. $1.00; 9:00 am Mixed Media Art Class/Vivian Miller; 9:30 am Wii Bowling; 9:30 am Get Fit With Lee; 10:00–11:30 am Blood Pressures; 10:00 am Tai Chi for Arthritis I; 10:00 am Chair Yoga with Kaye; 11:00-12:00 pm Karaoke; 11:30 am-12:30 pm Lunch; 12:00 pm Open Bridge Group; 12:30 pm Open Craft Time; 12:30 pm Pinochle; 1:00 pm 500, Card Group-(Misc.); 1:00 pm Friday Dance Featuring “The Wailin Willies”
This week's menu:
Monday: Spaghetti, garlic bread, dessert
Tuesday: Pork loin, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert
Wednesday: Chicken parmesan, baked potato, vegetable, dessert
Thursday: Hot beef sandwich, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert
Friday: Tuna and noodles, vegetable, dessert
Elderly Nutrition Program
Persons 60 years of age and older and their spouses may participate in the elderly nutrition program in Siouxland. In Sioux City, meals are served Monday-Friday at Riverside Gardens’ Community Room, 715 Bruner Ave., Monday through Friday at Fairmount Park, 210 S. Fairmount St.
A suggested contribution of $3.75-$6.50/meal or what each person can afford without causing a financial hardship.
Reservations are required a day in advance by calling the Connections Area Agency on Aging nutrition office at 800-432-9209 ext. 8225 or for more information about other available meal sites.
Monday: Baked chicken breast, chicken gravy, whipped potatoes, lima beans, wheat bread, carnival cookie, milk, margarine
Tuesday: Beef stew, cabbage, biscuit, applesauce, milk, margarine
Wednesday: Pork, BBQ sauce, au gratin potatoes, baked beans, hamburger bun, fresh seasonal fruit, milk, margarine
Thursday: Spaghetti casserole, seasoned green beans, mixed green salad, dinner roll, peaches, milk, margarine, ranch dressing
Friday: Breaded pollock, scalloped potatoes, broccoli, wheat roll, fresh seasonal fruit, milk, margarine, tartar sauce
South Sioux City Senior Center
1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.
Monthly events, Card Club, every Friday at 10 a.m.. Pool every day, with pool tournaments the second and fourth Tuesday of each month and in-house tournaments the first and third Tuesday. Friday Nite Jam Session every Friday night at 7 p.m.
Daily meals, served from noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal for persons 60 and over; $6 for persons under 60; all carry-outs $6 and all evening meals, $5. For more information, call 402-494-1500.
Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.
This week's menu:
Monday: Swiss steak, mashed potatoes/gravy, green peppers/onions, applesauce
Tuesday: Beef tips/noodles, wax beans, coleslaw, pears
Wednesday: Ham & bean soup, cottage cheese, pickled beets, apricots, corn bread, crackers
Thursday: BBQ ribs, baked potatoes, baked beans, baked apples
Friday: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes/country gravy, green beans, fruit cocktail