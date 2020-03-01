Siouxland elderly nutrition and school lunch menus

A suggested contribution of $3.75-$6.50/meal or what each person can afford without causing a financial hardship.

Reservations are required a day in advance by calling the Connections Area Agency on Aging nutrition office at 800-432-9209 ext. 8225 or for more information about other available meal sites.

Monday: Baked chicken breast, chicken gravy, whipped potatoes, lima beans, wheat bread, carnival cookie, milk, margarine

Tuesday: Beef stew, cabbage, biscuit, applesauce, milk, margarine

Wednesday: Pork, BBQ sauce, au gratin potatoes, baked beans, hamburger bun, fresh seasonal fruit, milk, margarine

Thursday: Spaghetti casserole, seasoned green beans, mixed green salad, dinner roll, peaches, milk, margarine, ranch dressing

Friday: Breaded pollock, scalloped potatoes, broccoli, wheat roll, fresh seasonal fruit, milk, margarine, tartar sauce

South Sioux City Senior Center

1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.