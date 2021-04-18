Siouxland elderly nutrition and school lunch menus

Sioux City Community Schools
Monday: Lasagna w sauce, bread & margarine, peas, tossed salad/dressing, pineapple tidbits, milk
Tuesday: Creamed turkey over biscuit, carrot/celery sticks/dip, applesauce, milk
Wednesday: Chili soup, broc/cauliflower w dip, peach, W.G. cinnamon roll, ch. gold fish crackers, milk
Thursday: BBQ ribs/bun, BBQ sauce, dinner salad/carrots, fruit cocktail, milk
Friday: Fiestada pizza, salsa, tossed salad/dressing, refried beans, fresh oranges, milk
South Sioux City Senior Center
1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.
Daily meals, served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal. Meals are takeout only. For more information, call 402-494-1500.
Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.
This week's menu:
Monday: Grilled ham & cheese, au gratin potatoes, broccoli, peaches
Tuesday: Pork chop, mashed potatoes, gravy, Brussel sprouts, fruit salad
Wednesday: Swiss steak, peppers & onions, stewed tomatoes, applesauce
Thursday: Beef pot roast, potatoes, carrots, mixed fruits
Friday: Tuna & noodles, peas, pickled beets, pears