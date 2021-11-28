Siouxland elderly nutrition and school lunch menus

Sioux City Community Schools

Monday: 4x6 turkey sausage pizza (K-5), Big Daddy pepperoni pizza (6-12), dinner salad/tomatoes, fat free chocolate pudding, fruit cocktail, milk

Tuesday: Pulled pork/bun/BBQ sauce, baked beans, sliced pickles, ranch wedges, applesauce, milk

Wednesday: Chicken noodle soup, carrots/celery sticks/p. butter, pretzel goldfish crackers, meat sandwich, pears, milk

Thursday: Grilled chicken/bun, tossed salad/dressing, fresh mixed fruit, black bean salsa/chips, milk

Friday: Maple glazed waffle/syrup, sausage links (2), carrots/celery sticks/p. butter, strawberry/apple parfait, milk

South Sioux City Senior Center

1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.

Daily meals, served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal. For more information, call 402-494-1500.

Every second and fourth Monday of the month will be an evening meal and dance instead of a midday meal. Suggested contribution for those days is $6.

Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.

This week's menu:

Monday: Baked ham, sweet potatoes, cauliflower, cranberry salad

Tuesday: Runza casserole, carrots, strawberries

Wednesday: Hot beef sandwich, mashed potatoes, gravy, California medley, tropical fruit

Thursday: Spaghetti w/meat sauce, lettuce salad, green beans, mandarin oranges, garlic bread

Friday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, stewed tomatoes, pineapple

