Siouxland elderly nutrition and school lunch menus

Sioux City Community Schools
Monday: Cheeseburger/bun, green beans, sliced pickles, peaches, milk
Tuesday: Chicken cheese quesadilla, salsa, tossed salad/dressing, corn, sliced oranges (K-8), whole orange (9-12), milk
Wednesday: Chili, carrot sticks/celery/dip, cornbread with honey butter, pineapple tidbits, cheddar cheese crackers, milk
Thursday: Chicken parmesan flatbread with mozzarella cheese/marinara, baby baker potatoes, sliced pickles, fresh sliced apples, milk
Friday: Deep dish cheese pizza, dinner salad/carrots, applesauce, cookie, milk
South Sioux City Senior Center
1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.
People are also reading…
Daily meals, served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal. For more information, call 402-494-1500.
Every second and fourth Monday of the month will be an evening meal and dance instead of a midday meal. Suggested contribution for those days is $6.
Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.
This week's menu:
Monday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, stewed tomatoes, pineapple
Tuesday: Chicken patty sandwich, au gratin, California medley, peaches
Wednesday: Pork chop, mashed potatoes, gravy, Brussel sprouts, fruit salad, strawberries
Thursday: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, country gravy, green beans, fruit cocktail
Friday: Hamburger, steak fries, cole slaw, pears