Siouxland elderly nutrition and school lunch menus

Sioux City Community Schools

Monday: Cheeseburger/bun, green beans, sliced pickles, peaches, milk

Tuesday: Chicken cheese quesadilla, salsa, tossed salad/dressing, corn, sliced oranges (K-8), whole orange (9-12), milk

Wednesday: Chili, carrot sticks/celery/dip, cornbread with honey butter, pineapple tidbits, cheddar cheese crackers, milk

Thursday: Chicken parmesan flatbread with mozzarella cheese/marinara, baby baker potatoes, sliced pickles, fresh sliced apples, milk

Friday: Deep dish cheese pizza, dinner salad/carrots, applesauce, cookie, milk

South Sioux City Senior Center

1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.

Daily meals, served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal. For more information, call 402-494-1500.

Every second and fourth Monday of the month will be an evening meal and dance instead of a midday meal. Suggested contribution for those days is $6.

Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.

This week's menu:

Monday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, stewed tomatoes, pineapple

Tuesday: Chicken patty sandwich, au gratin, California medley, peaches

Wednesday: Pork chop, mashed potatoes, gravy, Brussel sprouts, fruit salad, strawberries

Thursday: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, country gravy, green beans, fruit cocktail

Friday: Hamburger, steak fries, cole slaw, pears

