Siouxland elderly nutrition and school lunch menus
School lunch

Students eat lunch at Irving Elementary School in this 2014 file photo.

 Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal

Sioux City Community Schools

Monday: Lasagna w/ sauce, bread/margarine, tossed salad/dressing, corn, fruit cocktail, milk

Tuesday: Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes/gravy, fresh mixed greens/dressing, banana, bread/margarine, milk

Wednesday: BBQ pork rib on a bun, baked beans, baby carrots/dip, applesauce, cherry apple crunch bar, milk

Thursday: Philly steak w cheese on a hoagie bun, ranch wedges, pickle spear, fruit cocktail, milk

Friday: SNOW MAKE UP DAY: Cheese breadsticks (2) w marinara, oven roasted potatoes, broccoli w dip, peaches, milk

South Sioux City Senior Center

1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.

Daily meals, served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal. Meals are takeout only. For more information, call 402-494-1500.

Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.

This week's menu:

Monday: Chili, cheese slice, lettuce salad, peaches, strawberries

Tuesday: Baked chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, cranberry salad

Wednesday: St. Patty's: Corned Beef, creamy garlic potatoes, cabbage wedges, mandarin oranges

Thursday: Pork Chop, mashed potatoes, gravy, broccoli, pineapple

Friday: Taverns, cheesy potatoes, baked beans, strawberries

Menu
