Siouxland elderly nutrition and school lunch menus

Sioux City Community Schools
Monday: Lasagna w/ sauce, bread/margarine, tossed salad/dressing, corn, fruit cocktail, milk
Tuesday: Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes/gravy, fresh mixed greens/dressing, banana, bread/margarine, milk
Wednesday: BBQ pork rib on a bun, baked beans, baby carrots/dip, applesauce, cherry apple crunch bar, milk
Thursday: Philly steak w cheese on a hoagie bun, ranch wedges, pickle spear, fruit cocktail, milk
Friday: SNOW MAKE UP DAY: Cheese breadsticks (2) w marinara, oven roasted potatoes, broccoli w dip, peaches, milk
South Sioux City Senior Center
1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.
Daily meals, served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal. Meals are takeout only. For more information, call 402-494-1500.
Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.
This week's menu:
Monday: Chili, cheese slice, lettuce salad, peaches, strawberries
Tuesday: Baked chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, cranberry salad
Wednesday: St. Patty's: Corned Beef, creamy garlic potatoes, cabbage wedges, mandarin oranges
Thursday: Pork Chop, mashed potatoes, gravy, broccoli, pineapple
Friday: Taverns, cheesy potatoes, baked beans, strawberries