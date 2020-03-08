Siouxland elderly nutrition and school lunch menus

A suggested contribution of $3.75-$6.50/meal or what each person can afford without causing a financial hardship.

Reservations are required a day in advance by calling the Connections Area Agency on Aging nutrition office at 800-432-9209 ext. 8225 or for more information about other available meal sites.

Monday: Salisbury beef, baked sweet potato, cauliflower/cheese, wheat roll, chocolate chip cookie, milk, margarine

Tuesday: Turkey ham and beans, glazed baby carrots, cornbread, brownie, milk, margarine

Wednesday: Pineapple chicken, au gratin rotini, roasted Brussel sprouts, wheat roll, fresh seasonal fruit, milk, margarine

Thursday: Roast beef, brown gravy, whipped potatoes, California vegetable blend, wheat roll, birthday cake, milk, margarine

Friday: Breaded fish fillet, parslied potatoes, stewed tomatoes, wheat hamburger bun, mandarin oranges, milk, tartar sauce

South Sioux City Senior Center

1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.