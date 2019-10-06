Sioux City Community Schools
Monday: Corn dog, baked beans, pickle spear, mandarin oranges, milk
Tuesday: Country fried steak/bun, mashed potatoes/gravy, grape tomatoes/dip, peaches, milk
Wednesday: Chicken noodle soup, celery/carrot sticks/dip, pears, cinnamon roll, pretzel gold fish crackers, milk
Thursday: Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes/gravy, fresh mixed greens/dressing, banana, bread/margarine, milk
Friday: Sweet bread taco/lettuce/cheese, black bean salsa/chips, fruit cocktail, celery sticks/peanut butter, milk
Siouxland Center for Active Generations
Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday at 313 Cook St. For more information, call 712-255-1729.
Weekly classes and programs:
Monday: 8 a.m. Scrapbooking; 8:30 a.m. Exercise Plus 50; 9 a.m. Mah Jong, Senior Yoga; 9:30 a.m. Wii Bowling, Interm. Duplicate Bridge Class, Tap; 10 a.m. Knitting & Crocheting, Advanced Tai Chi; 11 a.m. Beginning Tai Chi Fans 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12:30 p.m. ACBL Duplicate Bridge; 1 p.m. Mah Jong, Pinochle, Woodcarving, Birthday Party; 2;30 p.m. Walking Off Pounds; 3 p.m. Get Fit w/Lee.
Tuesday: 8:30 a.m. Penny Bingo, Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Yoga w/Amanda; 9:30 a.m. Painting Class; 10 a.m. Creative Writing, Conversational Spanish; 10:45 a.m. Beginning Tai Chi Class; 11 a.m. Corn Hole; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12:30 p.m. Penny Bingo, Pitch, Tap; 1 p.m. Mexican Train, Painting Class; 2 p.m. Ping Pong; 3 p.m. Politics with Pat; 4 p.m. Balance w/Courtney; 5 p.m. Exercise w/Courtney.
Wednesday: 8:30 a.m. Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Yoga w/ Dixie, Open Novice Dup. Bridge Game, Chess; 9:30 a.m. Painting Class; 10 a.m. Chorus, Sexy & Fit after 40; 10:30 a.m. Talk Show "AARP Fraud Prevention," Open Jam Session; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12 p.m. Choreographed Ballroom; 12:30 p.m. ACBL Duplicate Bridge; 1 p.m. Phase 10, Coloring Corner, 500, Genealogy Class, Coffee & Canvas; 2:30 p.m. Walking Off Pounds; 3 p.m. Fitness w/Kelly; 5 p.m. Belly Dancing Class.
Thursday: 8:30 a.m. Penny Bingo; 9 a.m. Yoga, Interm. Line Dance; 9:30 a.m. Beginner/Interm. Bridge; 10 a.m. Beginner Line Dance, Conversational Spanish; 11 a.m. Advanced Line Dance; 11 a.m. Corn Hole; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12:30 p.m. Canasta, Penny Bingo, ACBL Duplicate Bridge; 1 p.m. Men's & Women's Social Group, Inter. Line Dance, Cribbage, Woodcarving, Open Door w/Pat; 2 p.m. Ping Pong; 4 p.m. Zumba w/Courtney; 5 p.m. Exercise w/Courtney.
Friday: 8:30 a.m. Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Mixed Media Art Class/Vivian Miller; 9:30 a.m. Wii Bowling, Get Fit w/Lee, Women's Pool Shooting Class; 10 a.m. Blood Pressures, Chair Yoga; 11 a.m. Karaoke; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12 p.m. Open Bridge Group; 12:30 p.m. Open Craft Time, Pinochle; 1 p.m. 500, Friday Dance.
This week's menu:
Monday: Goulash, garlic bread, dessert
Tuesday: Vegetable beef soup, ham salad sandwich, dessert
Wednesday: Pork roast, potatoes/carrots, dessert
Thursday: Baked ham, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert
Friday: Taverns, french fries, dessert
Elderly Nutrition Program
Persons 60 years of age and older and their spouses may participate in the elderly nutrition program in Siouxland. In Sioux City, meals are served Monday-Friday at Riverside Gardens’ Community Room, 715 Bruner Ave., Monday through Friday at Fairmount Park, 210 S. Fairmount St.
A suggested contribution of $3.75-$6.50/meal or what each person can afford without causing a financial hardship.
Reservations are required a day in advance by calling the Connections Area Agency on Aging nutrition office at 800-432-9209 ext. 8225 or for more information about other available meal sites.
Monday: Hot ham and cheese, potato wedges, mixed vegetable, hamburger bun, cran-applesauce, coffee, milk
Tuesday: Oven fried chicken, whipped potatoes/gravy, green beans, wheat bread, fresh fruit, coffee, milk, margarine
Wednesday: Beef chili/beans, baked potato, broccoli/cheese, cinnamon roll, coffee, milk, margarine, sour cream
Thursday: Chicken fettuccini, tossed salad, carrots, garlic breadstick, fruit cocktail cake, coffee, milk, margarine, ranch dressing
Friday: Country fried steak, country gravy, whipped potatoes, whole kernel corn, fresh fruit, coffee, milk, margarine
South Sioux City Senior Center
1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.
Monthly events, Card Club, every Friday at 10 a.m.. Pool every day, with pool tournaments the second and fourth Tuesday of each month and in-house tournaments the first and third Tuesday. Friday Nite Jam Session every Friday night at 7 p.m.
Daily meals, served from noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal for persons 60 and over; $6 for persons under 60; all carry-outs $6 and all evening meals, $5. For more information, call 402-494-1500.
Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.
This week's menu:
Monday: Chili, 3 bean salad, apricots, crackers
Tuesday: Irish stew, creamy garlic potatoes, cabbage wedges, mandarin oranges
Wednesday: Chicken noodle soup, cheese slice, coleslaw, tropical fruit, tomato juice
Thursday: Baked ham, au gratin potatoes, sweet potatoes, cranberry salad
Friday: Salmon patties, peas, pickled beets, peaches