Siouxland elderly nutrition and school lunch menus

Sioux City Community Schools

Monday: Multi cheese French bread, carrot/celery sticks with peanut butter, peaches, milk

Tuesday: Macaroni & cheese, peanut butter and jelly sandwich, assorted fresh veggies/dip, green beans, apricots, milk

Wednesday: Mini tacos (3), refried beans, tossed salad/dressing, salsa, applesauce, milk

Thursday: Country fried steak/bun, mashed potatoes/gravy, broccoli/cauliflower/dip, peaches, milk

Friday: Lasagna with sauce, tossed salad/dressing, corn, bread/margarine, mandarin oranges, milk

South Sioux City Senior Center

1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.

Daily meals, served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal. For more information, call 402-494-1500.