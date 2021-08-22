Siouxland elderly nutrition and school lunch menus

Sioux City Community Schools
Monday: Multi cheese French bread, carrot/celery sticks with peanut butter, peaches, milk
Tuesday: Macaroni & cheese, peanut butter and jelly sandwich, assorted fresh veggies/dip, green beans, apricots, milk
Wednesday: Mini tacos (3), refried beans, tossed salad/dressing, salsa, applesauce, milk
Thursday: Country fried steak/bun, mashed potatoes/gravy, broccoli/cauliflower/dip, peaches, milk
Friday: Lasagna with sauce, tossed salad/dressing, corn, bread/margarine, mandarin oranges, milk
South Sioux City Senior Center
1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.
Daily meals, served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal. For more information, call 402-494-1500.
Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.
This week's menu:
Monday: Baked Ham, sweet potatoes, cauliflower, cranberry salad.
Tuesday: Swiss Steak, peppers & onions, stewed tomatoes, pears
Wednesday: Hot beef sandwich, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, mandarin oranges
Thursday: Chicken rice casserole, sweet potatoes, broccoli w/cheese, ruby applesauce
Friday: Ham & cheese chowder, pea salad, peaches