Try 1 month for 99¢
School lunch
Buy Now

Students eat lunch at Irving Elementary School.

 Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal

Sioux City Community Schools

Monday: Winter Break

Tuesday: Winter Break

Wednesday: Winter Break

Thursday: Beef dippers, corn, biscuit/jelly, pineapples tidbits, black bean salsa/chips, milk

Friday: 4x6 pepperoni pizza (K-5), Big Daddy pepperoni pizza (6-12), dinner salad/tomatoes, peaches, cookie, milk

Siouxland Center for Active Generations

Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday at 313 Cook St. For more information, call 712-255-1729.

Weekly classes and programs:

Monday: Closed - New Years Eve

Tuesday: Closed - Happy New Year

Wednesday: 8:30 a.m. Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Yoga w/ Dixie, Open Novice Dup. Bridge Game, Chess; 9:30 a.m. Painting Class; 10 a.m. Sexy & Fit after 40, Volunteer Open Meeting; 10:30 a.m. Talk Show "Stay Independent, Three Meals a Day", Open Jam Session; 11 a.m. Jazzercise; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12 p.m. Choreographed Ballroom; 1 p.m. Phase 10, Coloring Corner, 500, ACBL Duplicate Bridge; 2:30 p.m. Walking Off Pounds; 3 p.m. Fitness w/Kelly; 4-? p.m. Cards/Board Games.

Thursday: 8 a.m. Penny Bingo; 9 a.m. Yoga, Medium/Beginner Line Dance; 9:45 a.m. Beginning Bridge/Advanced Bridge; 10 a.m. Beginner Line Dance, Walking Off Pounds, Men's Club, Women's Club; 11 a.m. Balance Class, Advanced Line Dance, Beginner German; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12:30 p.m. Canasta, Penny Bingo, Woodcarving, ACBL Duplicate Bridge; 1 p.m. Men's & Women's Social Group, Inter. Line Dance, Cribbage; 2 p.m. Ping Pong; 4-? p.m. Cards/Board Games; 4 p.m. Zumba w/Courtney; 5 p.m. Exercise w/Courtney.

Friday: 8:30 a.m. Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Mixed Media Art Class/Vivian Miller; 9:30 a.m. Wii Bowling, Get Fit w/Lee, Women's Pool Shooting Class; 10 a.m. Blood Pressures; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12 p.m. Beginner Tap, Open Bridge Group; 12:30 p.m. Open Craft Time; 1 p.m. 500, Friday Dance.

This week's menu:

Monday: Closed - New Years Eve

Tuesday: Closed - Happy New Years

Wednesday: Hot pork sandwich, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert

Thursday: Chicken fried chicken, mashed potatoes/ gravy, vegetable, dessert

Friday: Tavern, french fries, vegetable, dessert

Elderly Nutrition Program

Persons 60 years of age and older and their spouses may participate in the elderly nutrition program in Siouxland. In Sioux City, meals are served Monday-Friday at Riverside Gardens’ Community Room, 715 Bruner Ave., Monday through Friday at Fairmount Park, 210 S. Fairmount St.

A suggested contribution of $3.75-$6.50/meal or what each person can afford without causing a financial hardship.

Reservations are required a day in advance by calling the Connections Area Agency on Aging nutrition office at 279-6900 ext. 8226 or for more information about other available meal sites.

Monday: Closed - New years Eve

Tuesday: Closed - Happy New Years

Wednesday: Hamburger patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, potato salad, baked beans, wheat hamburger bun, spiced apples, coffee, milk, ketchup, mustard

Thursday: Baked chicken breast, lemon dill sauce, mashed sweet potatoes, seasoned green peas, wheat roll, rocky road pudding, coffee, milk, margarine

Friday: Beef chili w/beans, baked potato, tossed salad, saltine crackers, pineapples upside down cake, coffee, milk, margarine, sour cream, salad dressing

South Sioux City Senior Center

1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.

Monthly events, Card Club, every Friday. Pool every day, with pool tournaments the second and fourth Tuesday of each month and in-house tournaments the first and third Tuesday. Friday Nite Jam Session every Friday night.

Daily meals, served from noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal for persons 60 and over; $5 for persons under 60; all carry-outs and all evening meals, $5. For more information, call 402-494-1500.

Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.

This week's menu:

Monday: Beef enchiladas, refried beans, Spanish rice, lettuce, baked apples

Tuesday: Closed - Happy New Years

Wednesday: Ham & bean soup, cottage cheese, pickled beets, apricots, corn bread, crackers

Thursday: Swiss steak, mashed potatoes/gravy, peppers/onions, applesauce

Friday: Chicken noodle soup, cheese slice, coleslaw, tropical fruit, tomato juice

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments