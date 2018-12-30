Sioux City Community Schools
Monday: Winter Break
Tuesday: Winter Break
Wednesday: Winter Break
Thursday: Beef dippers, corn, biscuit/jelly, pineapples tidbits, black bean salsa/chips, milk
Friday: 4x6 pepperoni pizza (K-5), Big Daddy pepperoni pizza (6-12), dinner salad/tomatoes, peaches, cookie, milk
Siouxland Center for Active Generations
Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday at 313 Cook St. For more information, call 712-255-1729.
Weekly classes and programs:
Monday: Closed - New Years Eve
Tuesday: Closed - Happy New Year
Wednesday: 8:30 a.m. Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Yoga w/ Dixie, Open Novice Dup. Bridge Game, Chess; 9:30 a.m. Painting Class; 10 a.m. Sexy & Fit after 40, Volunteer Open Meeting; 10:30 a.m. Talk Show "Stay Independent, Three Meals a Day", Open Jam Session; 11 a.m. Jazzercise; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12 p.m. Choreographed Ballroom; 1 p.m. Phase 10, Coloring Corner, 500, ACBL Duplicate Bridge; 2:30 p.m. Walking Off Pounds; 3 p.m. Fitness w/Kelly; 4-? p.m. Cards/Board Games.
Thursday: 8 a.m. Penny Bingo; 9 a.m. Yoga, Medium/Beginner Line Dance; 9:45 a.m. Beginning Bridge/Advanced Bridge; 10 a.m. Beginner Line Dance, Walking Off Pounds, Men's Club, Women's Club; 11 a.m. Balance Class, Advanced Line Dance, Beginner German; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12:30 p.m. Canasta, Penny Bingo, Woodcarving, ACBL Duplicate Bridge; 1 p.m. Men's & Women's Social Group, Inter. Line Dance, Cribbage; 2 p.m. Ping Pong; 4-? p.m. Cards/Board Games; 4 p.m. Zumba w/Courtney; 5 p.m. Exercise w/Courtney.
Friday: 8:30 a.m. Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Mixed Media Art Class/Vivian Miller; 9:30 a.m. Wii Bowling, Get Fit w/Lee, Women's Pool Shooting Class; 10 a.m. Blood Pressures; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12 p.m. Beginner Tap, Open Bridge Group; 12:30 p.m. Open Craft Time; 1 p.m. 500, Friday Dance.
This week's menu:
Monday: Closed - New Years Eve
Tuesday: Closed - Happy New Years
Wednesday: Hot pork sandwich, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert
Thursday: Chicken fried chicken, mashed potatoes/ gravy, vegetable, dessert
Friday: Tavern, french fries, vegetable, dessert
Elderly Nutrition Program
Persons 60 years of age and older and their spouses may participate in the elderly nutrition program in Siouxland. In Sioux City, meals are served Monday-Friday at Riverside Gardens’ Community Room, 715 Bruner Ave., Monday through Friday at Fairmount Park, 210 S. Fairmount St.
A suggested contribution of $3.75-$6.50/meal or what each person can afford without causing a financial hardship.
Reservations are required a day in advance by calling the Connections Area Agency on Aging nutrition office at 279-6900 ext. 8226 or for more information about other available meal sites.
Monday: Closed - New years Eve
Tuesday: Closed - Happy New Years
Wednesday: Hamburger patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, potato salad, baked beans, wheat hamburger bun, spiced apples, coffee, milk, ketchup, mustard
Thursday: Baked chicken breast, lemon dill sauce, mashed sweet potatoes, seasoned green peas, wheat roll, rocky road pudding, coffee, milk, margarine
Friday: Beef chili w/beans, baked potato, tossed salad, saltine crackers, pineapples upside down cake, coffee, milk, margarine, sour cream, salad dressing
South Sioux City Senior Center
1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.
Monthly events, Card Club, every Friday. Pool every day, with pool tournaments the second and fourth Tuesday of each month and in-house tournaments the first and third Tuesday. Friday Nite Jam Session every Friday night.
Daily meals, served from noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal for persons 60 and over; $5 for persons under 60; all carry-outs and all evening meals, $5. For more information, call 402-494-1500.
Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.
This week's menu:
Monday: Beef enchiladas, refried beans, Spanish rice, lettuce, baked apples
Tuesday: Closed - Happy New Years
Wednesday: Ham & bean soup, cottage cheese, pickled beets, apricots, corn bread, crackers
Thursday: Swiss steak, mashed potatoes/gravy, peppers/onions, applesauce
Friday: Chicken noodle soup, cheese slice, coleslaw, tropical fruit, tomato juice