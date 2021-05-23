 Skip to main content
Siouxland elderly nutrition and school lunch menus
School lunch

Students eat lunch at Irving Elementary School in this 2014 file photo.

 Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal

Sioux City Community Schools

Monday: Macaroni & cheese, PB & jelly sandwich, green beans, carrot sticks/dip, pineapple tidbits, milk

Tuesday: Sweet Thai chicken stir fry over fried rice, dinner roll & margarine, celery sticks/p butter, peaches, milk

Wednesday: Multi cheese French bread w marinara, dinner salad/cucumbers, apples/grapes, milk

Thursday: Tomato soup, grilled cheese, carrots/celery/dip, fruit cocktail, milk

Friday: Chicken pot pie, biscuit, dinner salad/tomatoes, pears, milk

South Sioux City Senior Center

1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.

Daily meals, served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal. For more information, call 402-494-1500.

Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.

This week's menu:

Monday: Tuna & noodles, peas, pickled beets, mandarin oranges

Tuesday: All beef chili, chili & hot dog, mac & cheese, lettuce salad, peaches

Wednesday: Beef Pot Roast, potatoes, carrots, mixed fruits

Thursday: Chicken rice casserole, sweet potatoes, broccoli w/cheese, ruby applesauce

Friday: Taverns, cheesy potatoes, baked beans, strawberries

Menu
