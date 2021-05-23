Siouxland elderly nutrition and school lunch menus

Sioux City Community Schools

Monday: Macaroni & cheese, PB & jelly sandwich, green beans, carrot sticks/dip, pineapple tidbits, milk

Tuesday: Sweet Thai chicken stir fry over fried rice, dinner roll & margarine, celery sticks/p butter, peaches, milk

Wednesday: Multi cheese French bread w marinara, dinner salad/cucumbers, apples/grapes, milk

Thursday: Tomato soup, grilled cheese, carrots/celery/dip, fruit cocktail, milk

Friday: Chicken pot pie, biscuit, dinner salad/tomatoes, pears, milk

South Sioux City Senior Center

1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.

Daily meals, served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal. For more information, call 402-494-1500.