Siouxland elderly nutrition and school lunch menus

Sioux City Community Schools
Monday: Macaroni & cheese, PB & jelly sandwich, green beans, carrot sticks/dip, pineapple tidbits, milk
Tuesday: Sweet Thai chicken stir fry over fried rice, dinner roll & margarine, celery sticks/p butter, peaches, milk
Wednesday: Multi cheese French bread w marinara, dinner salad/cucumbers, apples/grapes, milk
Thursday: Tomato soup, grilled cheese, carrots/celery/dip, fruit cocktail, milk
Friday: Chicken pot pie, biscuit, dinner salad/tomatoes, pears, milk
South Sioux City Senior Center
1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.
Daily meals, served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal. For more information, call 402-494-1500.
Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.
This week's menu:
Monday: Tuna & noodles, peas, pickled beets, mandarin oranges
Tuesday: All beef chili, chili & hot dog, mac & cheese, lettuce salad, peaches
Wednesday: Beef Pot Roast, potatoes, carrots, mixed fruits
Thursday: Chicken rice casserole, sweet potatoes, broccoli w/cheese, ruby applesauce
Friday: Taverns, cheesy potatoes, baked beans, strawberries