Siouxland elderly nutrition and school lunch menus
Siouxland elderly nutrition and school lunch menus

School lunch

Students eat lunch at Irving Elementary School in this 2014 file photo.

 Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal

Sioux City Community Schools

Monday: Pulled pork/bun/BBQ sauce, baked beans, sliced pickles, ranch wedges, applesauce, milk

Tuesday: Cheese breadsticks/marinara, oven roasted potatoes, broccoli/dip, peaches, milk

Wednesday: Beef stroganoff, dinner salad/carrots, bread/margarine, fresh pineapple, cookie, milk

Thursday: Deep dish pizza, dinner salad/broccoli, applesauce, vanilla pudding, milk

Friday: Pork parmesan flatbread/mozzarella cheese/marinara, dinner salad/tomatoes, fresh sliced oranges, milk

Siouxland Center for Active Generations

Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday at 313 Cook St. For more information, call 712-255-1729.

Weekly classes and programs:

Monday: 1:00 p.m. (4th Monday ) Parkinson’s Support Group; 8:00 am Scrapbooking; 8:30 am Exercise Plus 50; 9:00 am Mah Jong; 9:00 am Senior Yoga (Tape); 9:30 am Duplicate Bridge Class; 9:30 am Tap; 9:30 am Wii Bowling; 10:00 am Knitting & Crocheting; 10:00 am Tai Chi (Advanced); 11:00 am Tai Chi Fans (Beginning); 11:30 am-12:30 pm Lunch; 12:30 pm ACBL Duplicate Bridge Game; 12:30 pm Movie “Eight Below”; 1:00 pm Mah Jong; 1:00 pm Pinochle; 1:00 pm Woodcarving; 2:30 pm Walking off the Pounds; 3:00 pm Get Fit With Lee

Tuesday: 8:30 am Penny Bingo; 8:30 am Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr. $1.00; 9:00 am Yoga with Amanda; 9:30 am Painting Class; 10:00 am Creative Writing; 10:30 am Tai Chi Class - (Beginning); 11:00 am Corn Hole; 11:30 am-12:30 pm Lunch; 12:30 pm Penny Bingo; 12:30 pm Pitch; 12:30 pm Tap; 1:00 pm Mexican Train; 1:00 pm Painting Class; 2:00 pm Ping Pong; 3:00 pm Politics with Pat (Our Executive Director); 4:00 pm Balance with Courtney; 5:00 pm Exercise with Courtney/ Strength

Wednesday: 10:30 a.m. Talk Show “To be Determined” with Judith Stanton from Senior Lifestyle Magazine; 8:30 am Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr. $1.00; 9:00 am Yoga w/Dixie; 9:00 am Open Novice Dup. Bridge Game; 9:00 am Chess; 9:30 am Painting Class; 10:00 am Chorus; 10:00 am Sexy & Fit after 40; 10:30 am Open Jam Session; 11:30 am-12:30 pm Lunch; 12:30 pm ACBL Duplicate Bridge Game; 1:00 pm 500; 1:00 pm Coloring Corner; 1:00 pm Phase 10; 2:30 pm Walking off the Pounds; 3:00 pm Fitness with Kelly; 5:00 pm Belly Dancing Class

Thursday: 1:00–2:00pm Open Door Time with Pat; 8:30 am Penny Bingo; 9:00 am Line Dance-(Intermediate 1); 9:00 am Yoga; 9:30 am Duplicate Bridge Class-(Beginner); 10:00 am Line Dance-(Beginner); 11:00 am Line Dance - (Advanced); 11:00 am Corn Hole; 11:30 am-12:30 pm Lunch; 12:30 pm ACBL Duplicate Bridge Game; 12:30 pm Canasta, Penny Bingo; 1:00 pm Cribbage; 1:00 pm Men’s & Women’s Social Group; 1:00 pm Wood Carving; 1:00 pm Line Dance- (Intermediate 2); 2:00 pm Ping Pong; 4:00 pm Zumba with Courtney; 5:00 pm Exercise with Courtney/ Strength

Friday: 8:30 am Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr. $1.00; 9:00 am Mixed Media Art Class/Vivian Miller; 9:30 am Wii Bowling; 9:30 am Get Fit With Lee; 10:00 am–11:30 Blood Pressures; 10:00 am Chair Yoga with Kaye; 11:00-12:00 pm Karaoke; 11:30 am-12:30 pm Lunch; 12:00 pm Open Bridge Group; 12:30 pm Open Craft Time; 12:30 pm Pinochle; 1:00 pm 500; 1:00 pm Friday Dance Featuring “Wailen’ Willies”

This week's menu:

Monday: Chicken noodle soup, egg salad sandwich, dessert

Tuesday: Hot pork sandwich, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert

Wednesday: Liver or hamburger, baked potato, vegetable, dessert

Thursday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert

Friday: Grilled chicken sandwich, potato logs, dessert

Elderly Nutrition Program

Persons 60 years of age and older and their spouses may participate in the elderly nutrition program in Siouxland. In Sioux City, meals are served Monday-Friday at Riverside Gardens’ Community Room, 715 Bruner Ave., Monday through Friday at Fairmount Park, 210 S. Fairmount St.

A suggested contribution of $3.75-$6.50/meal or what each person can afford without causing a financial hardship.

Reservations are required a day in advance by calling the Connections Area Agency on Aging nutrition office at 800-432-9209 ext. 8225 or for more information about other available meal sites.

Monday: Breaded pollock, scalloped potatoes, broccoli, wheat roll, fresh seasonal fruit, milk, margarine, tartar sauce

Tuesday: Spaghetti casserole, seasoned green beans, mixed green salad, dinner roll, peaches, milk, margarine, ranch dressing

Wednesday: Pork, BBQ sauce, augratin potatoes, baked beans, hamburger bun, fresh seasonal fruit, milk

Thursday: Beef stew, cabbage, biscuit, applesauce, milk, margarine

Friday: Baked chicken breast, chicken gravy, whipped potatoes, lima beans, wheat bread, carnival cookie, milk, margarine

South Sioux City Senior Center

1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.

Monthly events, Card Club, every Friday at 10 a.m.. Pool every day, with pool tournaments the second and fourth Tuesday of each month and in-house tournaments the first and third Tuesday. Friday Nite Jam Session every Friday night at 7 p.m.

Daily meals, served from noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal for persons 60 and over; $6 for persons under 60; all carry-outs $6 and all evening meals, $5. For more information, call 402-494-1500.

Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.

This week's menu:

Monday: Spaghetti/meatballs, lettuce salad, green beans, mandarin oranges, garlic bread

Tuesday: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes/country gravy, green beans, fruit cocktail

Wednesday: Pork cutlets, mashed potatoes/gravy, cabbage wedges, fruit salad

Thursday: Beef tips/noodles, wax beans, coleslaw, pears

Friday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes/gravy, stewed tomatoes, pineapple

Menu
