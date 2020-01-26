Siouxland elderly nutrition and school lunch menus

Sioux City Community Schools
Monday: Pulled pork/bun/BBQ sauce, baked beans, sliced pickles, ranch wedges, applesauce, milk
Tuesday: Cheese breadsticks/marinara, oven roasted potatoes, broccoli/dip, peaches, milk
Wednesday: Beef stroganoff, dinner salad/carrots, bread/margarine, fresh pineapple, cookie, milk
Thursday: Deep dish pizza, dinner salad/broccoli, applesauce, vanilla pudding, milk
Friday: Pork parmesan flatbread/mozzarella cheese/marinara, dinner salad/tomatoes, fresh sliced oranges, milk
Siouxland Center for Active Generations
Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday at 313 Cook St. For more information, call 712-255-1729.
Weekly classes and programs:
Monday: 1:00 p.m. (4th Monday ) Parkinson’s Support Group; 8:00 am Scrapbooking; 8:30 am Exercise Plus 50; 9:00 am Mah Jong; 9:00 am Senior Yoga (Tape); 9:30 am Duplicate Bridge Class; 9:30 am Tap; 9:30 am Wii Bowling; 10:00 am Knitting & Crocheting; 10:00 am Tai Chi (Advanced); 11:00 am Tai Chi Fans (Beginning); 11:30 am-12:30 pm Lunch; 12:30 pm ACBL Duplicate Bridge Game; 12:30 pm Movie “Eight Below”; 1:00 pm Mah Jong; 1:00 pm Pinochle; 1:00 pm Woodcarving; 2:30 pm Walking off the Pounds; 3:00 pm Get Fit With Lee
Tuesday: 8:30 am Penny Bingo; 8:30 am Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr. $1.00; 9:00 am Yoga with Amanda; 9:30 am Painting Class; 10:00 am Creative Writing; 10:30 am Tai Chi Class - (Beginning); 11:00 am Corn Hole; 11:30 am-12:30 pm Lunch; 12:30 pm Penny Bingo; 12:30 pm Pitch; 12:30 pm Tap; 1:00 pm Mexican Train; 1:00 pm Painting Class; 2:00 pm Ping Pong; 3:00 pm Politics with Pat (Our Executive Director); 4:00 pm Balance with Courtney; 5:00 pm Exercise with Courtney/ Strength
Wednesday: 10:30 a.m. Talk Show “To be Determined” with Judith Stanton from Senior Lifestyle Magazine; 8:30 am Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr. $1.00; 9:00 am Yoga w/Dixie; 9:00 am Open Novice Dup. Bridge Game; 9:00 am Chess; 9:30 am Painting Class; 10:00 am Chorus; 10:00 am Sexy & Fit after 40; 10:30 am Open Jam Session; 11:30 am-12:30 pm Lunch; 12:30 pm ACBL Duplicate Bridge Game; 1:00 pm 500; 1:00 pm Coloring Corner; 1:00 pm Phase 10; 2:30 pm Walking off the Pounds; 3:00 pm Fitness with Kelly; 5:00 pm Belly Dancing Class
Thursday: 1:00–2:00pm Open Door Time with Pat; 8:30 am Penny Bingo; 9:00 am Line Dance-(Intermediate 1); 9:00 am Yoga; 9:30 am Duplicate Bridge Class-(Beginner); 10:00 am Line Dance-(Beginner); 11:00 am Line Dance - (Advanced); 11:00 am Corn Hole; 11:30 am-12:30 pm Lunch; 12:30 pm ACBL Duplicate Bridge Game; 12:30 pm Canasta, Penny Bingo; 1:00 pm Cribbage; 1:00 pm Men’s & Women’s Social Group; 1:00 pm Wood Carving; 1:00 pm Line Dance- (Intermediate 2); 2:00 pm Ping Pong; 4:00 pm Zumba with Courtney; 5:00 pm Exercise with Courtney/ Strength
Friday: 8:30 am Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr. $1.00; 9:00 am Mixed Media Art Class/Vivian Miller; 9:30 am Wii Bowling; 9:30 am Get Fit With Lee; 10:00 am–11:30 Blood Pressures; 10:00 am Chair Yoga with Kaye; 11:00-12:00 pm Karaoke; 11:30 am-12:30 pm Lunch; 12:00 pm Open Bridge Group; 12:30 pm Open Craft Time; 12:30 pm Pinochle; 1:00 pm 500; 1:00 pm Friday Dance Featuring “Wailen’ Willies”
This week's menu:
Monday: Chicken noodle soup, egg salad sandwich, dessert
Tuesday: Hot pork sandwich, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert
Wednesday: Liver or hamburger, baked potato, vegetable, dessert
Thursday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert
Friday: Grilled chicken sandwich, potato logs, dessert
Elderly Nutrition Program
Persons 60 years of age and older and their spouses may participate in the elderly nutrition program in Siouxland. In Sioux City, meals are served Monday-Friday at Riverside Gardens’ Community Room, 715 Bruner Ave., Monday through Friday at Fairmount Park, 210 S. Fairmount St.
A suggested contribution of $3.75-$6.50/meal or what each person can afford without causing a financial hardship.
Reservations are required a day in advance by calling the Connections Area Agency on Aging nutrition office at 800-432-9209 ext. 8225 or for more information about other available meal sites.
Monday: Breaded pollock, scalloped potatoes, broccoli, wheat roll, fresh seasonal fruit, milk, margarine, tartar sauce
Tuesday: Spaghetti casserole, seasoned green beans, mixed green salad, dinner roll, peaches, milk, margarine, ranch dressing
Wednesday: Pork, BBQ sauce, augratin potatoes, baked beans, hamburger bun, fresh seasonal fruit, milk
Thursday: Beef stew, cabbage, biscuit, applesauce, milk, margarine
Friday: Baked chicken breast, chicken gravy, whipped potatoes, lima beans, wheat bread, carnival cookie, milk, margarine
South Sioux City Senior Center
1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.
Monthly events, Card Club, every Friday at 10 a.m.. Pool every day, with pool tournaments the second and fourth Tuesday of each month and in-house tournaments the first and third Tuesday. Friday Nite Jam Session every Friday night at 7 p.m.
Daily meals, served from noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal for persons 60 and over; $6 for persons under 60; all carry-outs $6 and all evening meals, $5. For more information, call 402-494-1500.
Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.
This week's menu:
Monday: Spaghetti/meatballs, lettuce salad, green beans, mandarin oranges, garlic bread
Tuesday: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes/country gravy, green beans, fruit cocktail
Wednesday: Pork cutlets, mashed potatoes/gravy, cabbage wedges, fruit salad
Thursday: Beef tips/noodles, wax beans, coleslaw, pears
Friday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes/gravy, stewed tomatoes, pineapple