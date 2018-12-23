Sioux City Community Schools
Winter Break Dec. 24 to Jan. 2
Siouxland Center for Active Generations
Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday at 313 Cook St. For more information, call 712-255-1729.
Weekly classes and programs:
Monday: Closed - Christmas Eve
Tuesday: Closed - Christmas Day
Wednesday: 8:30 a.m. Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Yoga w/ Dixie, Open Novice Dup. Bridge Game, Chorus; 9:30 a.m. Painting Class; 10 a.m. Chess Group, Sexy & Fit after 40; 10:30 a.m. Open Jam Session; 11 a.m. Jazzericse; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12 p.m. Choreographed Ballroom; 1 p.m. Phase 10, Coloring Corner, 500, ACBL Duplicate Bridge; 2:30 p.m. Walking Off Pounds; 3 p.m. Fitness w./Kelly; 4-? p.m. Card/Board Games; 5 p.m. Belly Dancing Class.
Thursday: 8 a.m. Penny Bingo; 9 a.m. Yoga, Beginner 2 Line Dance; 10 a.m. Beginning Bridge, Walking Off Pounds, Men's Club, Women's Club; 11 a.m. Balance Class, Interm. German, Advanced Line Dance; 11:30 a.m. Beginner German; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12:30 p.m. Canasta, Penny Bingo, Woodcarving, ACBL Duplicate Bridge; 1 p.m. Men's & Women's Social Group, Inter. Line Dance, Cribbage; 2 p.m. Ping Pong; 4-? p.m. Card/Board Games, Zumba w/Courtney; 5 p.m. Exercise w/Courtney; 6 p.m. Yoga/Meditation w/Courtney.
Friday: 8:30 a.m. Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Mixed Media Art Class/Vivian Miller; 9:30 a.m. Wii Bowling, Get Fit w/Lee, Women's Pool Shooting Class; 10 a.m. Blood Pressures; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12 p.m. Beginner Tap, Open Bridge Group; 12:15 p.m. Quilting with Love; 12:30 p.m. Open Craft Time; 1 p.m. Open Bridge, 500, Friday Dance.
This week's menu:
Monday: Closed - Christmas Eve
Tuesday: Closed - Christmas Day
Wednesday: Parmesan pork chop, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert
Thursday: Baked chicken hind quarter, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert
Friday: Philly steak sandwich, french fries, dessert
Elderly Nutrition Program
Persons 60 years of age and older and their spouses may participate in the elderly nutrition program in Siouxland. In Sioux City, meals are served Monday-Friday at Riverside Gardens’ Community Room, 715 Bruner Ave., Monday through Friday at Fairmount Park, 210 S. Fairmount St.
A suggested contribution of $3.75-$6.50/meal or what each person can afford without causing a financial hardship.
Reservations are required a day in advance by calling the Connections Area Agency on Aging nutrition office at 279-6900 ext. 8226 or for more information about other available meal sites.
Monday: Closed - Christmas Eve
Tuesday: Closed - Christmas Day
Wednesday: Garlic rosemary chicken, confetti rice, harvard beets, wheat roll, fig bar, coffee, milk, margarine
Thursday: Meatloaf, tomato gravy, red potatoes, french green beans, dinner roll, fresh fruit, coffee, milk, margarine
Friday: Taco meat, shredded cheese/lettuce/tomato, pinto beans, Mexican corn, flour tortillas, tropical fruit, milk, taco sauce, sour cream
South Sioux City Senior Center
1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.
Monthly events, Card Club, every Friday. Pool every day, with pool tournaments the second and fourth Tuesday of each month and in-house tournaments the first and third Tuesday. Friday Nite Jam Session every Friday night.
Daily meals, served from noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal for persons 60 and over; $5 for persons under 60; all carry-outs and all evening meals, $5. For more information, call 402-494-1500.
Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.
This week's menu:
Monday: Closed - Christmas Eve
Tuesday: Closed - Christmas Day
Wednesday: Taverns, cheesy potatoes, baked beans, tropical fruit
Thursday: Pork tenderloin, mashed potatoes/gravy, broccoli, cranberry sauce
Friday: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes/country gravy, green beans, fruit cocktail