Sioux City Community Schools

Winter Break Dec. 24 to Jan. 2

Siouxland Center for Active Generations

Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday at 313 Cook St. For more information, call 712-255-1729.

Weekly classes and programs:

Monday: Closed - Christmas Eve

Tuesday: Closed - Christmas Day

Wednesday: 8:30 a.m. Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Yoga w/ Dixie, Open Novice Dup. Bridge Game, Chorus; 9:30 a.m. Painting Class; 10 a.m. Chess Group, Sexy & Fit after 40; 10:30 a.m. Open Jam Session; 11 a.m. Jazzericse; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12 p.m. Choreographed Ballroom; 1 p.m. Phase 10, Coloring Corner, 500, ACBL Duplicate Bridge; 2:30 p.m. Walking Off Pounds; 3 p.m. Fitness w./Kelly; 4-? p.m. Card/Board Games; 5 p.m. Belly Dancing Class.

Thursday: 8 a.m. Penny Bingo; 9 a.m. Yoga, Beginner 2 Line Dance; 10 a.m. Beginning Bridge, Walking Off Pounds, Men's Club, Women's Club; 11 a.m. Balance Class, Interm. German, Advanced Line Dance; 11:30 a.m. Beginner German; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12:30 p.m. Canasta, Penny Bingo, Woodcarving, ACBL Duplicate Bridge; 1 p.m. Men's & Women's Social Group, Inter. Line Dance, Cribbage; 2 p.m. Ping Pong; 4-? p.m. Card/Board Games, Zumba w/Courtney; 5 p.m. Exercise w/Courtney; 6 p.m. Yoga/Meditation w/Courtney.

Friday: 8:30 a.m. Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Mixed Media Art Class/Vivian Miller; 9:30 a.m. Wii Bowling, Get Fit w/Lee, Women's Pool Shooting Class; 10 a.m. Blood Pressures; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12 p.m. Beginner Tap, Open Bridge Group; 12:15 p.m. Quilting with Love; 12:30 p.m. Open Craft Time; 1 p.m. Open Bridge, 500, Friday Dance.

This week's menu:

Monday: Closed - Christmas Eve

Tuesday: Closed - Christmas Day

Wednesday: Parmesan pork chop, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert

Thursday: Baked chicken hind quarter, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert

Friday: Philly steak sandwich, french fries, dessert

Elderly Nutrition Program

Persons 60 years of age and older and their spouses may participate in the elderly nutrition program in Siouxland. In Sioux City, meals are served Monday-Friday at Riverside Gardens’ Community Room, 715 Bruner Ave., Monday through Friday at Fairmount Park, 210 S. Fairmount St.

A suggested contribution of $3.75-$6.50/meal or what each person can afford without causing a financial hardship.

Reservations are required a day in advance by calling the Connections Area Agency on Aging nutrition office at 279-6900 ext. 8226 or for more information about other available meal sites.

Monday: Closed - Christmas Eve

Tuesday: Closed - Christmas Day

Wednesday: Garlic rosemary chicken, confetti rice, harvard beets, wheat roll, fig bar, coffee, milk, margarine

Thursday: Meatloaf, tomato gravy, red potatoes, french green beans, dinner roll, fresh fruit, coffee, milk, margarine

Friday: Taco meat, shredded cheese/lettuce/tomato, pinto beans, Mexican corn, flour tortillas, tropical fruit, milk, taco sauce, sour cream

South Sioux City Senior Center

1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.

Monthly events, Card Club, every Friday. Pool every day, with pool tournaments the second and fourth Tuesday of each month and in-house tournaments the first and third Tuesday. Friday Nite Jam Session every Friday night.

Daily meals, served from noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal for persons 60 and over; $5 for persons under 60; all carry-outs and all evening meals, $5. For more information, call 402-494-1500.

Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.

This week's menu:

Monday: Closed - Christmas Eve

Tuesday: Closed - Christmas Day

Wednesday: Taverns, cheesy potatoes, baked beans, tropical fruit

Thursday: Pork tenderloin, mashed potatoes/gravy, broccoli, cranberry sauce

Friday: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes/country gravy, green beans, fruit cocktail

