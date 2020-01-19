Siouxland elderly nutrition and school lunch menus

Sioux City Community Schools
Monday: Lasagna/sauce, bread/margarine, tossed salad/dressing, corn, mandarin oranges, milk
Tuesday: Macaroni & cheese, PBJ sandwich, green beans, carrot stick/dip, pineapple tidbits, milk
Wednesday: Chili soup/cheddar goldfish, dinner salad/cauliflower, corn bread/honey butter, mandarin oranges, milk
Thursday: Spaghetti/meatballs, string cheese stick, mixed veggies, bread/margarine, strawberries, milk
Friday: Fiestada pizza/salsa, tossed salad/dressing, refried beans, sliced fresh oranges, milk
Siouxland Center for Active Generations
Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday at 313 Cook St. For more information, call 712-255-1729.
Weekly classes and programs:
Monday: 11:45-12:30 p.m. Free Balance Screening with Blake from ATI Physical Therapy (3rd Monday); 3:30 pm Heritage Hobbies “Personalize Coffee Mugs" (3rd Monday –every other month) Sign up –limit of 15; 8:00 am Scrapbooking; 8:30 am Exercise Plus 50; 9:00 am Mah Jong; 9:00 am Senior Yoga (Tape); 9:30 am Duplicate Bridge Class; 9:30 am Tap; 9:30 am Wii Bowling; 10:00 am Knitting & Crocheting; 10:00 am Tai Chi (Advanced); 11:00 am Tai Chi Fans (Beginning); 11:30 am-12:30 pm Lunch; 12:30 pm ACBL Duplicate Bridge Game; 12:30 pm Movie “The Help”; 1:00 pm Mah Jong; 1:00 pm Pinochle; 1:00 pm Woodcarving; 2:30 pm Walking off the Pounds; 3:00 pm Get Fit With Lee
Tuesday: 3:00 pm Cooking with Brad “Salmon on a Bead of Asparagus” (1st & 3rd Tues.) Sign up –limit of 20; 4:00 p.m. Alzheimer’s Support Group (3rd Tuesday); 8:30 am Penny Bingo; 8:30 am Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr. $1.00; 9:00 am Yoga with Amanda; 9:30 am Painting Class; 10:00 am Creative Writing; 10:30 am Tai Chi Class - (Beginning); 11:00 am Corn Hole; 11:30 am-12:30 pm Lunch; 12:30 pm Penny Bingo; 12:30 pm Pitch; 12:30 pm Tap; 1:00 pm Mexican Train; 1:00 pm Painting Class; 2:00 pm Ping Pong; 3:00 pm Politics with Pat (Our Executive Director); 4:00 pm Balance with Courtney; 5:00 pm Exercise with Courtney/ Strength
Wednesday: 10:30 a.m. Talk Show “Restaurants” with Tom Munson from the Sioux City Public Museum; 1:00 pm Crafts with Floyd Place “Snowman Canvas" (4th Wed.) Sign up –limit of 15; 8:30 am Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr. $1.00; 9:00 am Yoga w/Dixie; 9:00 am Open Novice Dup. Bridge Game; 9:00 am Chess; 9:30 am Painting Class; 10:00 am Chorus; 10:00 am Sexy & Fit after 40; 10:30 am Open Jam Session; 11:30 am-12:30 pm Lunch; 12:30 pm ACBL Duplicate Bridge Game; 1:00 pm 500; 1:00 pm Coloring Corner; 1:00 pm Phase 10; 2:30 pm Walking off the Pounds; 3:00 pm Fitness with Kelly; 5:00 pm Belly Dancing Class
Thursday: 1:00–2:00pm Open Door Time with Pat; 8:30 am Penny Bingo; 9:00 am Line Dance-(Intermediate 1); 9:00 am Yoga; 9:30 am Duplicate Bridge Class-(Beginner); 10:00 am Line Dance-(Beginner); 11:00 am Line Dance - (Advanced); 11:00 am Corn Hole; 11:30 am-12:30 pm Lunch; 12:30 pm ACBL Duplicate Bridge Game; 12:30 pm Canasta, Penny Bingo; 1:00 pm Cribbage; 1:00 pm Men’s & Women’s Social Group; 1:00 pm Wood Carving; 1:00 pm Line Dance- (Intermediate 2); 2:00 pm Ping Pong; 4:00 pm Zumba with Courtney; 5:00 pm Exercise with Courtney/ Strength
Friday: 8:30 am Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr. $1.00; 9:00 am Mixed Media Art Class/Vivian Miller; 9:30 am Wii Bowling; 9:30 am Get Fit With Lee; 10:00 am –11:30 Blood Pressures; 10:00 am Chair Yoga with Kaye; 11:00-12:00 pm Karaoke; 11:30 am-12:30 pm Lunch; 12:00 pm Open Bridge Group; 12:30 pm Open Craft Time; 12:30 pm Pinochle; 1:00 pm 500; 1:00 pm Friday Dance Featuring “4 On The Road”
This week's menu:
Monday: Country dried steak, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert
Tuesday: Vegetable beef soup, ham sandwich, dessert
Wednesday: roast beef, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert
Thursday: Chicken breast, rice pilaf, vegetable, dessert
Friday: BBQ pork sandwich, onion rings, dessert
Elderly Nutrition Program
Persons 60 years of age and older and their spouses may participate in the elderly nutrition program in Siouxland. In Sioux City, meals are served Monday-Friday at Riverside Gardens’ Community Room, 715 Bruner Ave., Monday through Friday at Fairmount Park, 210 S. Fairmount St.
A suggested contribution of $3.75-$6.50/meal or what each person can afford without causing a financial hardship.
Reservations are required a day in advance by calling the Connections Area Agency on Aging nutrition office at 800-432-9209 ext. 8225 or for more information about other available meal sites.
Monday: Cheese omelet, hashbrown casserole, spiced apples, cinnamon roll, orange juice, milk, margarine
Tuesday: BBQ chicken breast, baked potato, mixed vegetables, wheat roll, cinnamon sugar cookie, milk, margarine, sour cream
Wednesday: Beef goulash, green peas, tossed salad, bread stick, brownie, milk, salad dressing
Thursday: Homemade meatloaf, brown gravy, mashed red potatoes, corn, multi grain bread, banana pudding, milk, margarine
Friday: Turkey breast, turkey gravy, whipped sweet potatoes. green beans, wheat roll, mandarin oranges, milk, margarine
South Sioux City Senior Center
1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.
Monthly events, Card Club, every Friday at 10 a.m.. Pool every day, with pool tournaments the second and fourth Tuesday of each month and in-house tournaments the first and third Tuesday. Friday Nite Jam Session every Friday night at 7 p.m.
Daily meals, served from noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal for persons 60 and over; $6 for persons under 60; all carry-outs $6 and all evening meals, $5. For more information, call 402-494-1500.
Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.
This week's menu:
Monday: Brat, cowboy beans, shredded cheese, stewed tomatoes, fruit salad
Tuesday: Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes/gravy, green beans, apricots
Wednesday: Beef burrito, Spanish rice, refried beans, shredded lettuce/cheese, pineapple
Thursday: Roast beef, mashed potatoes/gravy, glazed carrots, cranberry sauce
Friday: Taverns, cheesy potatoes, baked beans, pears