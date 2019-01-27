Sioux City Community Schools
Monday: Pulled pork/bun/BBQ sauce, baked beans, sliced pickles, ranch wedges, applesauce, milk
Tuesday: Cheese bread sticks/marinara, oven roasted potatoes, broccoli/dip, peaches, milk
Wednesday: Beef stroganoff, dinner salad/carrots, bread/margarine, fresh pineapple, cookie, milk
Thursday: Deep dish pizza, dinner salad/broccoli, applesauce, vanilla pudding, milk
Friday: Pork parmesan flatbread, mozzarella cheese/marinara, dinner salad/tomatoes, fresh sliced oranges, milk
Siouxland Center for Active Generations
Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday at 313 Cook St. For more information, call 712-255-1729.
Weekly classes and programs:
Monday: 8 a.m. Scrapbooking; 8:30 a.m. Yoga w/Amanda, Exercise Plus 50; 9:30 a.m. Wii Bowling, Tap Class; 9:45 a.m. Interm. Duplicate Bridge Class, Interm. Tai Chi Class; 10 a.m. Knitting & Crocheting; 11 a.m. American Mah Jong; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12 p.m. ACBL Duplicate Bridge; 12:30 p.m. Woodcarving, Movie; 1 p.m. Jazzercise, Pinochle, Parkinson's Support Group; 2 p.m. Walking Off Pounds
Tuesday: 8 a.m. Penny Bingo; 8:30 a.m. Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Senior Yoga; 9:30 a.m. Painting Class; 10 a.m. Creative Writing; 10:45 a.m. Beginning Tai Chi Class; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12:30 p.m. Penny Bingo, Pitch; 1 p.m. Tap Class, Mexican Train, Painting Class; 2 p.m. Ping Pong; 4-? p.m. Cards/Board Games, Balance w/Courtney; 5 p.m. Exercise w/Courtney; 6 p.m. Yoga/Meditation w/Courtney; 6-8 p.m. Women to the Rescue; 6-8 p.m. Diabetes Self-Management Workshop.
Wednesday: 8:30 a.m. Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Yoga w/ Dixie, Open Novice Dup. Bridge Game, Chess; 9:30 a.m. Painting Class; 10 a.m. Sexy & Fit after 40; 10:30 a.m. Talk Show "Stay Independent, Cooking for One or Two," Open Jam Session; 11 a.m. Jazzericse; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12 p.m. Choreographed Ballroom; 1 p.m. Phase 10, Coloring Corner, 500, ACBL Duplicate Bridge; 2:30 p.m. Walking Off Pounds; 3 p.m. Fitness w./Kelly.
Thursday: 8 a.m. Penny Bingo; 9 a.m. Yoga, Medium/Beginner Line Dance; 9:45 a.m. Beginning Bridge/Advanced Bridge; 10 a.m. Walking Off Pounds, Men's Club, Women's Club; 11 a.m. Balance Class, Beginner German, Advanced Line Dance; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12:30 p.m. Canasta, Penny Bingo, Woodcarving, ACBL Duplicate Bridge; 1 p.m. Men's & Women's Social Group, Inter. Line Dance, Cribbage; 2 p.m. Ping Pong; 4-? p.m. Card/Board Games, Zumba w/Courtney.
Friday: 8:30 a.m. Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Mixed Media Art Class/Vivian Miller; 9:30 a.m. Wii Bowling, Get Fit w/Lee, Women's Pool Shooting Class; 10 a.m. Blood Pressures, Chair Yoga w/Lee; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12 p.m. Beginner Tap, Open Bridge Group; 12:30 p.m. Open Craft Time; 1 p.m. 500, Friday Dance.
This week's menu:
Monday: Turkey noodle soup, ham sandwich, dessert
Tuesday: Hot beef sandwich, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert
Wednesday: Liver or ham, fried potatoes, vegetable, dessert
Thursday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert
Friday: Philly steak sandwich, onion rings, dessert
Elderly Nutrition Program
Persons 60 years of age and older and their spouses may participate in the elderly nutrition program in Siouxland. In Sioux City, meals are served Monday-Friday at Riverside Gardens’ Community Room, 715 Bruner Ave., Monday through Friday at Fairmount Park, 210 S. Fairmount St.
A suggested contribution of $3.75-$6.50/meal or what each person can afford without causing a financial hardship.
Reservations are required a day in advance by calling the Connections Area Agency on Aging nutrition office at 279-6900 ext. 8226 or for more information about other available meal sites.
Monday: Liver/Onions or Beef/onion gravy, whipped potatoes, roasted Brussels sprouts, wheat roll, fruit cocktail, coffee, milk, margarine
Tuesday: Tuna noodle casserole, greens peas, carrots, dinner roll, mandarin oranges, coffee, milk, margarine
Wednesday: BBQ pork rib patty, parslied potatoes, coleslaw, wheat hamburger bun, sliced apples, coffee, milk, red onion, pickles
Thursday: Taco meat, lettuce/tomato, shredded cheese, mixed beans, tortilla chips, cinnamon sugar cookie, coffee, milk, taco sauce
Friday: Chicken/dressing casserole, baked sweet potato, California vegetable blend, multi-grain bread, pears, coffee, milk, margarine
South Sioux City Senior Center
1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.
Monthly events, Card Club, every Friday at 10 a.m. Pool every day, with pool tournaments the second and fourth Tuesday of each month and in-house tournaments the first and third Tuesday. Friday Nite Jam Session every Friday night at 7 p.m.
Daily meals, served from noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal every second and fourth Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal for persons 60 and over; $6 for persons under 60; all carry-outs and all evening meals, $6. For more information, call 402-494-1500.
Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.
This week's menu:
Monday Evening meal: Spaghetti/meatballs, lettuce salad, green beans, mandarin oranges, garlic bread
Tuesday: Taverns, cheesy potatoes, baked beans, apricots
Wednesday: Pork loin, mashed potatoes/gravy, cabbage wedges, fruit salad
Thursday: Beef tips/noodles, wax beans, coleslaw, pears
Friday: Baked tuna noodles, peas, diced beets, peaches, pineapple