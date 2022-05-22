Siouxland elderly nutrition and school lunch menus

Sioux City Community Schools

Monday: Macaroni & cheese, PB & jelly sandwich, green beans, carrot sticks/dip, pineapple tidbits, milk

Tuesday: Chicken pot pie, biscuit, dinner salad/tomatoes, pears, milk

Wednesday: Multi cheese French bread with marinara, dinner salad/cucumbers, apples/grapes, milk

Thursday: Hot Dog on a bun, tri tators, baked beans, fruit cocktail, milk

Friday: NO SCHOOL SUMMER BREAK

South Sioux City Senior Center

1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.

Daily meals, served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal. For more information, call 402-494-1500.

Every second and fourth Monday of the month will be an evening meal and dance instead of a midday meal. Suggested contribution for those days is $6.

Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.

This week's menu:

Monday: Open faced turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, peas, mandarin oranges (evening meal)

Tuesday: Biscuits & gravy, scrambled eggs, tomato juice, peaches

Wednesday: Cheeseburger, casserole, green beans, carrots, pears

Thursday: Chicken rice casserole, sweet potatoes, broccoli w/cheese, ruby applesauce

Friday: Taverns, cheesy potatoes, baked beans, strawberries

