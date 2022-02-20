Siouxland elderly nutrition and school lunch menus

Sioux City Community Schools

Monday: NO SCHOOL DISTRICT WIDE

Tuesday: Chicken pattie/bun, ranch wedges, baby carrots/dip, sliced apples, milk (NO HEADSTART)

Wednesday: Fish sticks/tartar sauce, dinner salad/tomatoes, peaches, bread/margarine, milk

Thursday: Chicken nuggets/BBQ sauce, mashed potatoes/gravy, carrots sticks/dip, bread/margarine, fruit cocktail, milk

Friday: NO SCHOOL DISTRICT WIDE

South Sioux City Senior Center

1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.

Daily meals, served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal. For more information, call 402-494-1500.

Every second and fourth Monday of the month will be an evening meal and dance instead of a midday meal. Suggested contribution for those days is $6.

Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.

This week's menu:

Monday: Sausage & potatoes, broccoli, glazed carrots, pineapple

Tuesday: Lasagna, corn, green beans, fruit cocktail

Wednesday: Swiss steak, peppers & onions, stewed tomatoes, applesauce

Thursday: Chicken rice casserole, sweet potatoes, broccoli w/cheese, peaches

Friday: Ham & bean soup, cottage cheese, tomato juice, apricots, cornbread

