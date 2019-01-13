Sioux City Community Schools
Monday: Corn dog, baked beans, baby carrots/dip, pears, milk
Tuesday: No School. Teacher work shop
Wednesday: Sweet roll taco/lettuce and cheese, black bean salsa/chips, celery sticks/peanut butter, fruit cocktail, milk
Thursday: Chicken strips/BBQ sauce, mashed potatoes/gravy, fresh mixed greens/dressing, banana, bread/margarine, milk
Friday: French toast/syrup, sausage links, apple/berry yogurt parfait, broccoli/carrots/dip, dragon punch, milk
Siouxland Center for Active Generations
Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday at 313 Cook St. For more information, call 712-255-1729.
Weekly classes and programs:
Monday: 8 a.m. Scrapbooking; 8:30 a.m. Yoga w/Amanda, Exercise Plus 50; 9:30 a.m. Wii Bowling, Tap Class, Grief Support; 9:45 a.m. Interm. Duplicate Bridge Class, Interm. Tai Chi Class; 10 a.m. Knitting & Crocheting; 11 a.m. American Mah Jong; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12 p.m. ACBL Duplicate Bridge; 12:30 p.m. Woodcarving; 1 p.m. Jazzercise, Pinochle, Birthday Party; 2 p.m. Walking Off Pounds; 2:30 p.m. Fitness w/Kelly; 4 p.m. Cards/Board Games.
Tuesday: 8 a.m. Penny Bingo; 8:30 a.m. Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Senior Yoga; 9:30 a.m. Painting Class; 10 a.m. Creative Writing; 10:45 a.m. Beginning Tai Chi Class; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12:30 p.m. Penny Bingo, Pitch; 1 p.m. Tap Class, Mexican Train, Painting Class; 2 p.m. Ping Pong; 4-? p.m. Cards/Board Games, Balance w/Courtney; 5 p.m. Exercise w/Courtney; 6 p.m. Yoga/Meditation w/Courtney; 6-8 p.m. Women to the Rescue; 6-8 p.m. Diabetes Self-Management Workshop.
Wednesday: 8:30 a.m. Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Yoga w/ Dixie, Open Novice Dup. Bridge Game, Chess; 9:30 a.m. Painting Class; 10 a.m. Sexy & Fit after 40; 10:30 a.m. Talk Show "Stay Independent, Exercise your Independence," Open Jam Session; 11 a.m. Jazzericse; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12 p.m. Choreographed Ballroom; 1 p.m. Phase 10, Coloring Corner, 500, ACBL Duplicate Bridge; 2:30 p.m. Walking Off Pounds; 3 p.m. Fitness w/Kelly; 4:30 p.m. Cards/Board Games; 5 p.m. Belly Dancing Class.
Thursday: 8 a.m. Penny Bingo; 9 a.m. Yoga, Medium/Beginner Line Dance; 10 a.m. Beginner Line Dance, Walking Off Pounds, Men's Club, Women's Club; 11 a.m. Balance Class, Beginner German, Advanced Line Dance; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12:30 p.m. Canasta, Penny Bingo, Woodcarving, ACBL Duplicate Bridge; 1 p.m. Men's & Women's Social Group, Inter. Line Dance, Cribbage; 2 p.m. Ping Pong; 4 p.m. Cards/Board Games, Zumba w/Courtney; 5 p.m. Exercise w/Courtney; 6 p.m. Yoga/Meditation w/Courtney.
Friday: 8:30 a.m. Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Mixed Media Art Class/Vivian Miller; 9:30 a.m. Wii Bowling, Get Fit w/Lee, Women's Pool Shooting Class; 10 a.m. Blood Pressures, Chair Yoga; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12 p.m. Beginner Tap, Open Bridge Group; 12:30 p.m. Open Craft Time; 1 p.m. 500, Friday Dance.
This week's menu:
Monday: Chicken spaghetti casserole, garlic bread, dessert
Tuesday: Meatloaf, baked potato, vegetable, dessert
Wednesday: Lasagna, garlic bread, dessert
Thursday: Broasted chicken, cheesy potatoes, vegetable, dessert
Friday: Baked ham, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert
Elderly Nutrition Program
Persons 60 years of age and older and their spouses may participate in the elderly nutrition program in Siouxland. In Sioux City, meals are served Monday-Friday at Riverside Gardens’ Community Room, 715 Bruner Ave., Monday through Friday at Fairmount Park, 210 S. Fairmount St.
A suggested contribution of $3.75-$6.50/meal or what each person can afford without causing a financial hardship.
Reservations are required a day in advance by calling the Connections Area Agency on Aging nutrition office at 279-6900 ext. 8226 or for more information about other available meal sites.
Monday: Cheese omelet, roasted diced potatoes, hot apples/raisins, cinnamon roll, orange juice, coffee, milk, margarine
Tuesday: Beef goulash, mixed beans, wheat bread, mixed fruit, coffee, milk
Wednesday: Tomato basil chicken, baked potato, mixed vegetable, wheat roll, chocolate chip brownie, coffee, milk, margarine, sour cream
Thursday: Meatloaf, brown gravy, mashed red potatoes, sliced carrots, multi-grain bread, banana pudding, coffee, milk, margarine
Friday: Turkey breast, turkey gravy, sweet potato casserole, green peas, wheat roll, mandarin oranges, coffee, milk, margarine
South Sioux City Senior Center
1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.
Monthly events, Card Club, every Friday. Pool every day, with pool tournaments the second and fourth Tuesday of each month and in-house tournaments the first and third Tuesday. Friday Nite Jam Session every Friday night.
Daily meals, served from noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal for persons 60 and over; $5 for persons under 60; all carry-outs and all evening meals, $5. For more information, call 402-494-1500.
Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.
This week's menu:
Monday Evening meal: Turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, chick wagon corn, cranberry salad
Tuesday: Pork fritter, mashed potatoes, gravy, California medley, pineapple
Wednesday: Chili, cheese slice, 3 bean salad, apricots, crackers
Thursday: Hot beef sandwich, mashed potatoes, gravy, cream peas, fruit salad
Friday: Salmon patties, peas, diced beets, peaches