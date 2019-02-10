Sioux City Community Schools
Monday: Tavern on a bun, sliced pickles, baked beans, pears, cookie, milk
Tuesday: Turkey ala king/biscuit, dinner salad/tomatoes, mandarin oranges, colby jack cheese stick, milk
Wednesday: Chili, dinner salad/cauliflower, cinnamon roll, cheddar gold fish crackers, apricots, milk
Thursday: Orange chicken over rice, carrots/celery/dip, banana, bread/margarine, milk
Friday: Multi cheese french bread, dinner salad/cucumber, apple/grapes, milk
Siouxland Center for Active Generations
Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday at 313 Cook St. For more information, call 712-255-1729.
Weekly classes and programs:
Monday: 8 a.m. Scrapbooking; 8:30 a.m. Yoga w/Amanda, Exercise Plus 50; 9:30 a.m. Wii Bowling, Tap Class, Grief Support; 9:45 a.m. Interm. Duplicate Bridge Class, Interm. Tai Chi Class; 10 a.m. Knitting & Crocheting; 11 a.m. American Mah Jong; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12 p.m. ACBL Duplicate Bridge; 1 p.m. Jazzercise, Pinochle, Birthday Party, Woodcarving; 2 p.m. Walking Off Pounds.
Tuesday: 8 a.m. Penny Bingo; 8:30 a.m. Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Senior Yoga; 9:30 a.m. Painting Class; 10 a.m. Creative Writing; 10:30-11:30 a.m. Understanding & Responding to Dementia-Related Behavior; 10:45 a.m. Beginning Tai Chi Class; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12:30 p.m. Penny Bingo, Pitch; 1 p.m. Tap Class, Mexican Train, Painting Class; 2 p.m. Ping Pong; 4-? p.m. Cards/Board Games, Balance w/Courtney; 5 p.m. Exercise w/Courtney.
Wednesday: 8:30 a.m. Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Yoga w/ Dixie, Open Novice Dup. Bridge Game, Chess; 9:30 a.m. Painting Class; 10 a.m. Sexy & Fit after 40; 10:30 a.m. Talk Show "Siera from Humana Medicare 101," Open Jam Session; 11 a.m. Jazzericse; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12 p.m. Choreographed Ballroom; 1 p.m. Phase 10, Coloring Corner, 500, ACBL Duplicate Bridge; 2:30 p.m. Walking Off Pounds.
Thursday: 8 a.m. Penny Bingo; 9 a.m. Yoga, Medium/Beginner Line Dance; 10 a.m. Beginner Line Dance, Walking Off Pounds, Men's Club, Women's Club; 11 a.m. Balance Class, Beginner German, Advanced Line Dance; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12:30 p.m. Canasta, Penny Bingo, Woodcarving, ACBL Duplicate Bridge; 1 p.m. Men's & Women's Social Group, Inter. Line Dance, Cribbage; 2 p.m. Ping Pong; 4 p.m. Cards/Board Games.
Friday: 8:30 a.m. Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Mixed Media Art Class/Vivian Miller; 9:30 a.m. Wii Bowling, Get Fit w/Lee, Women's Pool Shooting Class; 10 a.m. Blood Pressures, Chair Yoga; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12 p.m. Beginner Tap, Open Bridge Group; 12:30 p.m. Open Craft Time; 1 p.m. 500, Friday Dance.
This week's menu:
Monday: Hot pork sandwich, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert
Tuesday: Roast beef, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert
Wednesday: Goulash, garlic bread, cinnamon roll
Thursday: Chicken fried chicken, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert
Friday: Baked ham, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert
Elderly Nutrition Program
Persons 60 years of age and older and their spouses may participate in the elderly nutrition program in Siouxland. In Sioux City, meals are served Monday-Friday at Riverside Gardens’ Community Room, 715 Bruner Ave., Monday through Friday at Fairmount Park, 210 S. Fairmount St.
A suggested contribution of $3.75-$6.50/meal or what each person can afford without causing a financial hardship.
Reservations are required a day in advance by calling the Connections Area Agency on Aging nutrition office at 279-6900 ext. 8226 or for more information about other available meal sites.
Monday: Breaded fish fillet, parslied potatoes, stewed tomatoes, wheat hamburger bun, pineapple tidbits, coffee, milk, tartar sauce
Tuesday: Salisbury beef, baked sweet potato, paprika garlic cauliflower, wheat roll, chocolate chip cookie, coffee, milk, margarine
Wednesday: Pineapple chicken, red potatoes, roasted Brussels sprouts, wheat roll, fresh seasonal fruit, coffee, milk, margarine
Thursday: Oven fried chicken, whipped potatoes, seasoned green beans, wheat roll, strawberry cheesecake pudding, coffee, milk, margarine
Friday: Roast beef, brown gravy, whipped potatoes, California vegetable blend, wheat roll, birthday cake, coffee, milk, margarine
South Sioux City Senior Center
1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.
Monthly events, Card Club, every Friday at 10 a.m.. Pool every day, with pool tournaments the second and fourth Tuesday of each month and in-house tournaments the first and third Tuesday. Friday Nite Jam Session every Friday night at 7 p.m.
Daily meals, served from noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal for persons 60 and over; $6 for persons under 60; all carry-outs and all evening meals, $6. For more information, call 402-494-1500.
Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.
This week's menu:
Monday Evening Meal: Baked chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, ambrosia salad
Tuesday: Chili, cheese slice, 3 bean salad, pears crackers
Wednesday: Baked ham, augratin potatoes, sweet potatoes, cranberry salad
Thursday: Irish stew, creamy garlic potatoes, cabbage wedges, mandarin oranges
Friday: Fish sandwich, steak fries, California medley, peaches