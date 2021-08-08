Siouxland elderly nutrition menus

South Sioux City Senior Center

1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.

Daily meals, served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal. For more information, call 402-494-1500.

Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.

This week's menu:

Monday: Scallop potatoes & ham, peas, peaches

Tuesday: Beef enchilada, Spanish rice, refried beans, tomato juice, tropical fruit

Wednesday: BBQ ribs, baked potatoes, baked beans, baked apples

Thursday: Brats, stewed tomatoes, macaroni & cheese, sauerkraut, fruit cocktail

Friday: Beef tips & noodles, carrots, coleslaw, pears

