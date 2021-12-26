Siouxland elderly nutrition menus

South Sioux City Senior Center

1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.

Daily meals, served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal. For more information, call 402-494-1500.

Every second and fourth Monday of the month will be an evening meal and dance instead of a midday meal. Suggested contribution for those days is $6.

Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.

This week's menu:

Monday: CLOSED FOR HOLIDAY

Tuesday: Goulash, corn, lettuce salad, fruit cocktail

Wednesday: Hot beef sandwich, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, tropical fruit

Thursday: Chicken noodle, mashed potatoes, broccoli w/cheese, ruby applesauce

Friday: CLOSED FOR HOLIDAY

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0