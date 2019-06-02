{{featured_button_text}}
Siouxland Center for Active Generations

Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday at 313 Cook St. For more information, call 712-255-1729.

Weekly classes and programs:

Monday: 8 a.m. Scrapbooking; 8:30 a.m. Yoga w/Amanda, Exercise Plus 50; 9 a.m. Mah Jong; 9:30 a.m. Wii Bowling, Tap Class, Interm. Duplicate Bridge Class; 10 a.m. Knitting & Crocheting; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12:30 p.m. Movie, ACBL Duplicate Bridge; 1 p.m. Jazzercise, Mah Jong, Pinochle, Woodcarving; 2:30 p.m. Walking Off Pounds; 3 p.m. Get Fit w/Lee.

Tuesday: 8:30 a.m. Penny Bingo, Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Senior Yoga; 9:30 a.m. Painting Class; 10 a.m. Creative Writing, Matter of Balance Workshop; 10:45 a.m. Beginning Tai Chi Class; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12:30 p.m. Penny Bingo, Pitch; 1 p.m. Tap Class, Mexican Train, Painting Class; 2 p.m. Ping Pong; 3 p.m. Politics with Pat, Cooking with Shelby "Kabobs 101"; 4 p.m. Balance w/Courtney; 5 p.m. Exercise w/Courtney.

Wednesday: 8:30 a.m. Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Yoga w/ Dixie, Open Novice Dup. Bridge Game, Chess; 9:30 a.m. Painting Class; 10 a.m. Sexy & Fit after 40; 10:30 a.m. Talk Show "Beat the Heat w/Kristen Kammerstrom" Open Jam Session; 11 a.m. Jazzericse; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12 p.m. Choreographed Ballroom; 12:30 p.m. ACBL Duplicate Bridge; 1 p.m. Phase 10, Coloring Corner, 500; 2:30 p.m. Walking Off Pounds; 3 p.m. Fitness w/Kelly; 5 p.m. Belly Dancing Class.

Thursday: 8:30 a.m. Penny Bingo; 9 a.m. Yoga, Interm. Line Dance; 9:30 p.m. Beginner/Interm. Bridge; 10 a.m. Beginner Line Dance, Women's Club, Matter of Balance Workshop; 11 a.m. Advanced Line Dance; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12:30 p.m. Canasta, Penny Bingo, ACBL Duplicate Bridge; 1 p.m. Men's & Women's Social Group, Inter. 2 Line Dance, Cribbage, Woodcarving, Open Door Time w/Pat; 2 p.m. Ping Pong; 4 p.m. Zumba w/Courtney; 5 p.m. Exercise w/Courtney.

Friday: 8:30 a.m. Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Mixed Media Art Class/Vivian Miller; 9:30 a.m. Wii Bowling, Get Fit w/Lee, Women's Pool Shooting Class, Multi Heath Clinic "Non Surgical Safwe and Effective Relief from Joint Pain with Stem Cell Injections"; 10 a.m. Blood Pressures, Chair Yoga; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12 p.m. Beginner Tap, Open Bridge Group; 12:30 p.m. Open Craft Time; 1 p.m. 500, Friday Dance.

This week's menu:  $2 Biscuits and gravy from 8 to 10 a.m. on Wednesday's only

Monday: Goulash, garlic bread, dessert

Tuesday: Roast beef, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert

Wednesday: Hamburger steak, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert

Thursday: Chicken fried chicken, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert

Friday: Spaghetti/neat sauce, garlic bread, dessert

Elderly Nutrition Program

Persons 60 years of age and older and their spouses may participate in the elderly nutrition program in Siouxland. In Sioux City, meals are served Monday-Friday at Riverside Gardens’ Community Room, 715 Bruner Ave., Monday through Friday at Fairmount Park, 210 S. Fairmount St.

A suggested contribution of $3.75-$6.50/meal or what each person can afford without causing a financial hardship.

Reservations are required a day in advance by calling the Connections Area Agency on Aging nutrition office at 800-432-9209 ext. 8225 or for more information about other available meal sites.

Monday: Breaded pollock, parslied potatoes, mixed vegetables, hamburger bun, fresh seasonal fruit, coffee, milk, tartar sauce

Tuesday: Lasagna casserole, mixed green salad, baby carrots, multi-grain bread, applesauce, coffee, milk, margarine

Wednesday: Chicken cacciatore, au gratin rotini, Brussels sprouts, wheat bread, chocolate chip cookie, coffee, milk, margarine

Thursday: Country fried steak, country gravy, whipped potatoes, whole kernel corn, multi grain bread, fresh seasonal fruit, coffee, milk, margarine

Friday: Turkey breast, turkey gravy, baked sweet potato, capri vegetable blend, multi grain bread, apricot halves, coffee, milk, margarine

South Sioux City Senior Center

1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.

Monthly events, Card Club, every Friday at 10 a.m.. Pool every day, with pool tournaments the second and fourth Tuesday of each month and in-house tournaments the first and third Tuesday. Friday Nite Jam Session every Friday night at 7 p.m.

Daily meals, served from noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal for persons 60 and over; $6 for persons under 60; all carry-outs $6 and all evening meals, $5. For more information, call 402-494-1500.

Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.

This week's menu:

Monday: Chicken patty, scalloped potatoes, corn, mandarin oranges

Tuesday: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, country gravy, green beans, fruit cocktail

Wednesday: Baked ham, au gratin potatoes, sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce

Thursday: Pork cutlets, mashed potatoes, gravy, cabbage wedges, fruit salad

Friday: Baked tuna noodles, butter beans, pickled beets, peaches

