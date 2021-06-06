Siouxland elderly nutrition menus

South Sioux City Senior Center

1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.

Daily meals, served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal. For more information, call 402-494-1500.

Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.

This week's menu:

Monday: Country Fried Steak, mashed potatoes, country gravy, green beans, pears

Tuesday: Pork cutlets, mashed potatoes, gravy, Brussel sprouts, peaches, strawberries

Wednesday: Chicken tenders, steak fries, broccoli w/cheese, ruby applesauce

Thursday: Meatballs, sweet potatoes, cauliflower, ambrosia salad

Friday: Chicken salad, macaroni salad, 3 bean salad, fruit salad, pickled beets

