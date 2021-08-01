Siouxland elderly nutrition menus

South Sioux City Senior Center

1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.

Daily meals, served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal. For more information, call 402-494-1500.

Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.

This week's menu:

Monday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, stewed tomatoes, pineapple

Tuesday: Chicken patty sandwhich, au gratin, broccoli w/cheese, peaches

Wednesday: Pork cutlets, mashed potatoes, gravy, cabbage wedges, fruit salad, strawberries

Thursday: Baked chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, cranberry salad

Friday: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, country gravy, green beans, fruit cocktail

