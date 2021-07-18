Siouxland elderly nutrition menus

South Sioux City Senior Center
1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.
Daily meals, served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal. For more information, call 402-494-1500.
Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.
This week's menu:
Monday: Sausage & potatoes, broccoli, glazed carrots, pineapple
Tuesday: Swiss steak, peppers & onions, stewed tomatoes, applesauce
Wednesday: Pork chop, mashed potatoes, gravy, Brussel sprouts, fruit salad, strawberries
Thursday: Stuffed green peppers, carrots, mandarin oranges
Friday: Fish sandwich, au gratin potatoes, mixed vegetables, peaches