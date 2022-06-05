Siouxland elderly nutrition menus

South Sioux City Senior Center
1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.
Daily meals, served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal. For more information, call 402-494-1500.
Every second and fourth Monday of the month will be an evening meal and dance instead of a midday meal. Suggested contribution for those days is $6.
Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.
This week's menu:
Monday: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, country gravy, green beans, pears
Tuesday: Pork cutlets, mashed potatoes, gravy, Brussel sprouts, peaches, strawberries
Wednesday: Chicken tenders, steak fries, broccoli w/cheese, ruby applesauce
Thursday: Meatballs, sweet potatoes, cauliflower, ambrosia salad
Friday: Chicken salad, macaroni salad, 3 bean salad, fruit salad, pickled beets