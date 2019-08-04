Siouxland Center for Active Generations
Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday at 313 Cook St. For more information, call 712-255-1729.
Weekly classes and programs:
Monday: 8 a.m. Scrapbooking; 8:30 a.m. Yoga w/Amanda, Exercise Plus 50; 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Health History & Physical Exams w/BCU nurse; 9 a.m. Mah Jong; 9:30 a.m. Wii Bowling, Interm. Duplicate Bridge Class, Advance Tai Chi; 10 a.m. Knitting & Crocheting, Tap; 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Blood Drive; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12:30 p.m. ACBL Duplicate Bridge, Movie; 1 p.m. Jazzercise, Mah Jong, Pinochle, Woodcarving; 2:30 p.m. Walking Off Pounds; 3 p.m. Get Fit w/Lee.
Tuesday: 8:30 a.m. Penny Bingo, Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Senior Yoga; 9:30 a.m. Painting Class; 10 a.m. Creative Writing; 10:45 a.m. Beginning Tai Chi Class; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12:30 p.m. Penny Bingo, Pitch, Tap; 1 p.m. Mexican Train, Painting Class; 2 p.m. Ping Pong; 3 p.m. Politics with Pat, Cooking w/Shelby; 4 p.m. Balance w/Courtney; 5 p.m. Exercise w/Courtney.
Wednesday: 8:30 a.m. Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Yoga w/ Dixie, Open Novice Dup. Bridge Game, Chess; 9:30 a.m. Painting Class; 10 a.m. Chorus, Sexy & Fit after 40; 10:30 a.m. Talk Show "Questions and Answer w/Rhonda Capron", Open Jam Session; 11 a.m. Jazzericse; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12 p.m. Choreographed Ballroom; 12:30 p.m. ACBL Duplicate Bridge; 1 p.m. Phase 10, Coloring Corner, 500; 2:30 p.m. Walking Off Pounds; 3 p.m. Fitness w./Kelly; 5 p.m. Belly Dancing Class.
Thursday: 8:30 a.m. Penny Bingo; 9 a.m. Yoga, Interm. Line Dance; 9:30 a.m. Beginner/Interm. Bridge; 10 a.m. Beginner Line Dance, Women's Club; 11 a.m. Advanced Line Dance; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12:30 p.m. Canasta, Penny Bingo, ACBL Duplicate Bridge; 1 p.m. Men's & Women's Social Group, Inter. 2 Line Dance, Cribbage, Woodcarving; 2 p.m. Ping Pong; 4 p.m. Zumba w/Courtney; 5 p.m. Exercise w/Courtney.
Friday: 8:30 a.m. Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Mixed Media Art Class/Vivian Miller; 9:30 a.m. Wii Bowling, Get Fit w/Lee, Women's Pool Shooting Class; 10 a.m. Blood Pressures, Chair Yoga; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12 p.m. Open Bridge Group; 12:30 p.m. Open Craft Time; 1 p.m. 500, Friday Dance.
This week's menu:
Monday: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert
Tuesday: Roast beef, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert
Wednesday: Meatloaf, baked potato, vegetable, dessert
Thursday: Goulash, garlic bread, dessert
Friday: Hamburger steak, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert
Elderly Nutrition Program
Persons 60 years of age and older and their spouses may participate in the elderly nutrition program in Siouxland. In Sioux City, meals are served Monday-Friday at Riverside Gardens’ Community Room, 715 Bruner Ave., Monday through Friday at Fairmount Park, 210 S. Fairmount St.
A suggested contribution of $3.75-$6.50/meal or what each person can afford without causing a financial hardship.
Reservations are required a day in advance by calling the Connections Area Agency on Aging nutrition office at 800-432-9209 ext. 8225 or for more information about other available meal sites.
Monday: Sloppy Joe, crispy cubed potatoes, mixed vegetables, hamburger bun, pineapple tidbits, coffee, milk
Tuesday: Tuna salad, potato salad, cucumber tomato salad, wheat bread, strawberry applesauce, coffee, milk
Wednesday: Beef spaghetti casserole, mixed green salad, seasoned green beans, wheat bread, cherry cobbler, coffee, milk, margarine, Italian dressing
Thursday: Oven fried chicken breast, whipped potatoes, brown gravy, beets, wheat roll, fruited gelatin, coffee, milk, margarine
Friday: Breaded pollock, baked sweet potato, Brussels sprouts, multi grain bread, sugar cookie, coffee, milk, margarine, tartar sauce
South Sioux City Senior Center
1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.
Monthly events, Card Club, every Friday at 10 a.m.. Pool every day, with pool tournaments the second and fourth Tuesday of each month and in-house tournaments the first and third Tuesday. Friday Nite Jam Session every Friday night at 7 p.m.
Daily meals, served from noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal for persons 60 and over; $6 for persons under 60; all carry-outs $6 and all evening meals, $5. For more information, call 402-494-1500.
Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.
This week's menu:
Monday: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes/gravy, green beans, fruit cocktail
Tuesday: Meatballs, mashed potatoes/gravy, cauliflower, ambrosia salad
Wednesday: Chicken patty sandwich, steak fries, corn, peaches
Thursday: Pork chop, mashed potatoes/gravy, cabbage wedges, fruit salad
Friday: Tuna salad, potato salad, veggie pasta salad, fruit salad