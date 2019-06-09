Siouxland Center for Active Generations
Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday at 313 Cook St. For more information, call 712-255-1729.
Weekly classes and programs:
Monday: 8 a.m. Scrapbooking; 8:30 a.m. Yoga w/Amanda, Exercise Plus 50; 9 a.m. Mah Jong; 9:30 a.m. Tap Class, Wii Bowling, Interm. Duplicate Bridge Class, Grief Support; 10 a.m. Knitting & Crocheting; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12:30 p.m. ACBL Duplicate Bridge; 1 p.m. Jazzercise, Mah Jong, Pinochle, Woodcarving, Birthday Party; 2 p.m. Walking Off Pounds; 3 p.m. Get Fit w/Lee; 4 p.m. Self Defense w/Pam Stephans.
Tuesday: 8:30 a.m. Penny Bingo, Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Senior Yoga; 9:30 a.m. Painting Class; 10 a.m. Creative Writing, Matter of Balance Workshop; 10:45 a.m. Beginning Tai Chi Class; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12:30 p.m. Penny Bingo, Pitch; 1 p.m. Tap Class, Mexican Train, Painting Class; 2 p.m. Ping Pong; 3 p.m. Politics with Pat; 4 p.m. Balance w/Courtney; 5 p.m. Exercise w/Courtney.
Wednesday: 8:30 a.m. Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Yoga w/ Dixie, Open Novice Dup. Bridge Game, Chess; 9:30 a.m. Painting Class; 10 a.m. Sexy & Fit after 40; 10:30 a.m. Talk Show "Making a Healthy Change", Open Jam Session; 11 a.m. Jazzericse; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12 p.m. Choreographed Ballroom; 12:30 p.m. ACBL Duplicate Bridge; 1 p.m. Phase 10, Coloring Corner, 500, Genealogy Class; 2:30 p.m. Walking Off Pounds; 3 p.m. Fitness w./Kelly; 5 p.m. Belly Dancing Class.
Thursday: 8:30 a.m. Penny Bingo; 9 a.m. Yoga, Interm. Line Dance; 9:30 a.m. Interm. Bridge; 10 a.m. Beginner Line Dance, Women's Club, Matter of Balance Workshop; 11 a.m. Advanced Line Dance; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12:30 p.m. Canasta, Penny Bingo, ACBL Duplicate Bridge; 1 p.m. Men's & Women's Social Group, Inter. 2 Line Dance, Cribbage, Woodcarving, Open Door Time w/Pat; 2 p.m. Ping Pong; 4 p.m. Zumba w/Courtney; 5 p.m. Exercise w/Courtney.
Friday: 8:30 a.m. Enhance Fitness w/YMCA Instr.; 9 a.m. Mixed Media Art Class/Vivian Miller; 9:30 a.m. Wii Bowling, Get Fit w/Lee, Women's Pool Shooting Class; 10 a.m. Blood Pressures, Chair Yoga; 10:30 a.m. Self Defense w/Pam Stephans; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Lunch; 12 p.m. Beginner Tap, Open Bridge Group; 12:30 p.m. Open Craft Time; 1 p.m. 500, Friday Dance.
This week's menu: $2 Biscuits and gravy from 8 to 10 a.m. Wednesday's only. Open to the public.
Monday: Country fried steak, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert
Tuesday: Hot pork sandwich, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert
Wednesday: Meatloaf, baked potato, vegetable, dessert
Thursday: Chicken alfredo, garlic bread, dessert
Friday: Baked ham, mashed potatoes/gravy, vegetable, dessert
Elderly Nutrition Program
Persons 60 years of age and older and their spouses may participate in the elderly nutrition program in Siouxland. In Sioux City, meals are served Monday-Friday at Riverside Gardens’ Community Room, 715 Bruner Ave., Monday through Friday at Fairmount Park, 210 S. Fairmount St.
A suggested contribution of $3.75-$6.50/meal or what each person can afford without causing a financial hardship.
Reservations are required a day in advance by calling the Connections Area Agency on Aging nutrition office at 800-432-9209 ext. 8225 or for more information about other available meal sites.
Monday: Sausage/onions/peppers, roasted sweet potatoes, broccoli, multi grain bread, apricots, coffee, milk, margarine
Tuesday: Hamburger patty/lettuce/tomato, mixed cabbage/carrots, baked beans, wheat hamburger bun, carnival cookie, coffee, milk, ketchup, mustard
Wednesday: Roast beef, brown gravy, whipped potatoes, green peas, wheat roll, birthday cake, coffee, milk, margarine
Thursday: Ham and white beans, green beans, glazed baby carrots, cornbread, tropical fruit, coffee, milk, margarine
Friday: Honey baked chicken, whipped potatoes/gravy, green peas, dinner roll, apple pie, coffee, milk, margarine
South Sioux City Senior Center
1501 W. 29th St.; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. office hours Monday through Friday; regular hours 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. services Monday through Friday except holidays.
Monthly events, Card Club, every Friday at 10 a.m.. Pool every day, with pool tournaments the second and fourth Tuesday of each month and in-house tournaments the first and third Tuesday. Friday Nite Jam Session every Friday night at 7 p.m.
Daily meals, served from noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday except on evening meal Monday. Pre-registration the day before is appreciated. Suggested contribution is $4 per meal for persons 60 and over; $6 for persons under 60; all carry-outs $6 and all evening meals, $5. For more information, call 402-494-1500.
Home-delivered meals, available in South Sioux City, Dakota City and surrounding area to elderly and handicapped persons. Menu and newsletter available monthly.
This week's menu:
Monday Evening Meal: Turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes/gravy, chuck wagon corn, baked apples
Tuesday: Ham & bean soup, cottage cheese, pickled beets, apricots, cornbread
Wednesday: Porcupine meatballs, mashed potatoes/gravy, cauliflower, ambrosia salad
Thursday: Beef tips & noodles, green beans, tomato juice, pears
Friday: Chicken salad, potato salad, coleslaw, fruit salad