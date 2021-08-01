 Skip to main content
Siouxland native to present Encounter Center 'Broadway's Golden Age' concert
SIOUX CITY -- Siouxland native Ellen Osborn will be presenting a live "Songs of Broadway's Golden Age" program at 2 p.m. Aug. 8 at the Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.

The presentation will also be streamed at facebook.com/sclandc and siouxcitylcic.com/lcic-events.

Osborn, a soprano and a recent University of South Dakota graduate, will features songs from such classic musicals as "The King and I," "The Music Man" and "My Fair Lady."

Osborn had previously played Susanna in Briar Cliff University's production of "The Marriage of Figaro," Jemima in the Betty Ling Tsang Fine Arts Series production of "Cats," and as Glad Hand in the Sioux City Symphony's production of "West Side Story."

Call 712-224-5242 for a complete listing of activities and programs available at the Betty Strong Encounter Center as well as the adjoining Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center. 

